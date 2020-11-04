Distressed, emaciated whale calf found at Raglan Harbour put down

The Cuvier's beaked whale was in very poor and emaciated condition, and near death, a DOC statement said.

A distressed whale calf found in Raglan Harbour was so emaciated it had to be put down.

Reports of a dolphin or whale in Whaingaroa Harbour were received by the Department of Conservation on Wednesday morning, and it could not be refloated.

Experts identified it as a Cuvier's beaked whale calf – it was initially described as newborn but it is now thought it was at least a week old.

“These beaked whales are more offshore species, so we are not sure why it was so close to shore and alone,” DOC marine technical adviser Hannah Hendriks​ said.

There was a chance the mother is in trouble too, so DOC would like people to report anything they see in the area.

Hendriks has been offering help from Wellington, while those on the scene had described the whale as being near death.

DOC worked closely with local hapū Tainui Awhiro and decided to euthanise the whale on Wednesday afternoon.

“We could see that it was extremely emaciated, which means it had not been eating much recently,” Hendriks said.

“For these reasons ... and it was likely of an age where it was still reliant on its mother's milk – and its mother was nowhere to be seen – we decided euthanasia would unfortunately be the best option.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The distressed whale calf was spotted in Raglan or Whaingaroa Harbour on Wednesday morning, and initially thought to be a dolphin.

It was not uncommon for Cuvier's beaked whales to beach on Aotearoa's shores, Hendriks said, but less common for one to be so young.

She identified the species from a photo sent to her about 10am and noted foetal folds – “basically indentation lines where it was folded up in the uterus”.

DOC is now working with local iwi and Massey University to see if the whale – which is about 3 metres long – can be taken for a post-mortem examination for more information on why it was so emaciated.

Photos, measurements, and a DNA sample will also be taken for inclusion in a database.

There were several beaked whale species in New Zealand waters, Hendriks said.

They eat squid and are deep divers.

“We learn a lot from this kind of incident where [beaked whales] wash up on our beaches because they are not seen very often at sea,” she said.

“They are often covered in scars from cookie-cutter sharks and from ... fighting between males. [Adults] can look a bit rugged.”

Rangers, vets and local iwi were at Whaingaroa Harbour with the whale calf on Wednesday.

It was first thought to be a Maui dolphin stranded in the shallows, a DOC statement said.

People on site described it as being in a very poor and emaciated condition, and near death.

Cuvier's beaked whales are described as champion divers and one broke a marine mammal record in 2014.

Scientists at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography reported it journeyed almost 3000m below the surface.

The animals can spend hours under water on a single breath of air.

And there are several examples of them becoming stranded on Aotearoa’s shores.

In 2018, a stranded one was refloated but was found dead on a Motueka beach the following week.

A dead Cuvier's beaked whale washed up on the Porirua coast in 2014 – its body weighed about 2 tonnes.

At the time, Otago University’s Ewan Fordyce said beaked whales were unusual in that they had reduced teeth.

''Beaked whales can suck in their food without need for teeth – rather like we can suck in spaghetti.''

Anyone who sees stranded or dead whales or dolphins on the beach should ring the DOC hotline straight away: 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).