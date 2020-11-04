Distressed newborn whale found at Raglan Harbour initially mistaken for dolphin

The Cuvier's Beaked Whale is in very poor and emaciated condition, a DOC statement said.

A distressed newborn whale stranded near Raglan is said to be close to death.

Rangers, vets, and local iwi were at Whaingaroa Harbour with the Cuvier’s beaked whale on Wednesday afternoon, a Department of Conservation statement said.

The whale was first thought to be a Maui dolphin stranded in the shallows.

“It is in very poor and emaciated condition. People on site say that it is close to death," the statement said.

People in the area are asked to keep their distance and follow instructions from DOC staffers, so the whale suffers the least distress possible.

More to come.