ERA: Bluff oyster openers win case against employer

A group of 17 Bluff oyster openers in Southland have won an Employment Relations Authority case against their employer.

The workers, through their Etu union representative Trevor Hobbs, were in dispute with Barnes Oysters about alleged underpayments of holiday pay, failure to provide or correctly remunerate paid meal breaks, and payments for periods of work performed as “donning and doffing” protective gear.

In his decision, released on Thursday, ERA member Andrew Dallas found in favour of the workers on all matters.

A key aspect of the decision was whether the oyster openers should be classed as casual or permanent employees.

The union had argued the collective agreement at Barnes Oysters was ambiguous as to their status. But the union disputed the workers casual designation, given they returned to Barnes over a number of years and there was low turnover of staff.

The union said the workers status was akin to that of a permanent seasonal employee in the meat industry, and the end of the casual status in a new collective agreement in 2018 recognised that fact.

Barnes, however, said the fact the union disputed the casual status in the collective agreement did not alter the fact that the terms of the collective agreement provided for casual employment, nor did it allow the union and workers to siphon off terms it did not agree with.

But Dallas found the workers were misclassified by Barnes as casual employees prior to 2018 and the true nature of their employment was that of permanent employees.

“Factors weighing against casual employment at law ... are the regularised, systematic and programmed nature of the employment coupled with very low turnover of staff.”

His finding of the permanent employee classification had consequences for Barnes treatment of public holidays, he said.

Though the workers received payments for public holidays based on the “default rate” under the collective agreement before August 2017, they had not been paid their relevant daily pay/average daily pay for their public holidays, he found.

“I appreciate this places Barnes in a difficult situation but it is one of their own making.”

Dallas also found the workers, before August 31, 2017, were not paid for their rest breaks.

The workers had argued Barnes was required to provide them with paid rest breaks in accordance with the Act, but Barnes said the rest breaks were remunerated through piece rates. Dallas found the piece rates did not remunerate the rest breaks.

Dallas also found the workers had been underpaid their rest breaks since March 1, 2018, because the default rate was less than the rate they would have earned if they had been working during their rest breaks.

Dallas also found that “donning and doffing” protective equipment and walking before and after shifts and rest breaks was work, for the purposes of the Wages Protection Act, for a period of about 30 minutes a day.

Barnes had argued that an employer was not required to pay an employee to ensure they were properly attired for work, and it said paid rest breaks, and additional unpaid rest breaks, as provided for in the collective agreement, provided sufficient remuneration for donning and doffing and walking.

Dallas reserved costs, saying the parties were encouraged to resolve the issues between them.