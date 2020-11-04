Two arrests following Haitaitai home invasion allegedly involving knives and firearm

No one was injured in the incident on Hamilton Rd last week [file photo.]

Two people have been arrested after a home invasion in Haitaitai by a group allegedly armed with knives and a firearm.

Two males, a youth and a 28-year-old, believed to have links to the Nomads gang, have been charged with aggravated burglary following the incident on Hamilton Rd, between Raupo and Goa streets, on October 27.

A group of about five to seven people allegedly entered the property about 11.10pm and made threats.

Stuff understands drugs, cash and other property were stolen.

Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott said inquiries into the incident were ongoing and more arrests were likely.

A police spokeswoman said no one was injured in the incident.

Less than two weeks before the incident, police raided seven gang-linked properties across Wellington, resulting in six arrests.

The operation, involving 60 police staff, including the armed offenders squad (AOS), came amid growing concerns about violence and the rise of gangs in the capital. Figures have identified nearly a third more gang members in the city compared to late in 2017.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee said police wanted to reassure the community incidences of gang violence and intimidation were treated seriously.