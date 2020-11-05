Police involved after student hit by car in end-of-year prank gone wrong

A Christchurch Boys' High School was chased onto the road by a group of older boys.

An end-of-year prank gone wrong – which resulted in a Christchurch student being hit by a car – has been reported to police.

Christchurch Boys’ High School (CBHS) principal Nic Hill said a group of year 13 students chased and threw water balloons and eggs at two year 11 students just before 1pm on Wednesday.

One of the boys was chased onto Straven Rd outside the school, where a ute drove over the top of his foot. The other student was “pelted” with eggs.

The school is now cooperating with police, after a complaint was made.

Hill said both students were shaken up, but were “lucky” they only received some bruising and were not seriously injured.

“Physically he’s [the student hit by the vehicle] fine with some bruising, but he obviously got a fright, as did the driver and the onlookers.

“We’re very fortunate. There’s a lesson to the kids that a split second of poor judgment can have poor consequences, and we were really lucky that we didn’t.”

Hill said he was “appalled” to hear of the students’ “disrespectful” behaviour and emailed parents on Wednesday and called all students into an assembly on Thursday morning.

In terms of action, one boy has already been removed from school by his parents.

“We haven’t determined anything yet. Though class has nearly finished, the boys are still enrolled until the end of NCEA and we are not ruling out any formal sanctions or removal of privileges.

“I spoke to the boys about being ashamed and embarrassed about being let down ... and the reason I spoke to the whole school is so the whole school gets the message that this stops.”

He said 30 students showed up to his office following the assembly to apologise for chasing the students and some others apologised for being bystanders and not stepping in to stop it.

One student who was involved had been taken out of school by his parents, but no others had been officially disciplined, he said.

“We haven’t made any final decisions and it will be very process-driven.”

In his email to parents, Hill said despite continual messages requesting an end to this type of behaviour, “a core group of students have blatantly ignored this and let us down”.

“This behaviour must stop. It does not reflect the school’s values, and this is the message that will be communicated.”

In July, two CBHS students were stood down and temporarily suspended from playing rugby following a scuffle during a rugby match between rival boys school Christ’s College.

Hill said there had been no other cases of physical confrontations between students since the incident.

A CHBS student was charged after violating another student with a toothbrush on a sports trip in 2018, but discharged without conviction in May this year.