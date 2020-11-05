Mt Ruapehu bus crash inquest: Decision not to charge driver 'didn't come lightly'

Hannah Francis, 11, was killed in a bus crash on Mt Ruapehu in July 2018.

A senior police officer says he knew his decision not to charge the bus driver following a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl would be heavily scrutinised.

The inquest into the death of Hannah Teresa Francis continued before Coroner Brigitte Windley in Auckland on Thursday.

Hannah died after a Ruapehu Alpine Lifts bus overturned on Mt Ruapehu on July 28, 2018.

The bus, carrying 31 passengers, went over at the 9-kilometre mark on Ōhakune Mountain Rd, which runs 17km up Mt Ruapehu to Tūroa.

On Wednesday, the bus driver, who has name suppression, admitted he had lied on a returning driver competency form just a day before the fatal crash.

He said he had signed off that he had completed tasks, including a downhill driving assessment with a full bus, in June 2018 despite not actually doing it.

Detective Inspector Neil Forlong, who oversaw the investigation into the crash, gave evidence on Thursday morning.

The decision to lay criminal charges in relation to the crash ultimately lay with Forlong.

The investigation into the crash found the bus was working fine and the actions or inactions of the driver were a direct cause of the crash.

It was found that the driver allegedly missing a gear change or being unable to reselect a gear, and pumping of the brakes that depleted the air supply were factors in the crash.

Large vehicles use air brake systems, in which compressed air is used to apply the needed pressure to the brake pad.

After reading through reports of the investigation and after seeking legal advice, Forlong decided not to lay charges.

He told the court there was a possible defence the driver could put forward that an auxiliary switch was inadvertently turned on which would have depleted the air supply to the brakes within 20-30 seconds.

“I wanted to know beyond reasonable doubt that the switch hadn’t been activated and my assessment at that time was that there was a reasonable doubt.”

When David Boldt, counsel assisting the coroner, mentioned the switch was found off and evidence showed there was still air supply in the tanks, Forlong said he wasn’t aware of that at the time he made his decision.

Forlong said he was well aware his decision not to hold anyone to account for the crash would be heavily scrutinised going forward.

“It’s not a decision I came to lightly or that I was 100 per cent comfortable with.

“If it’s my mistake, I have no problem with apologising to the family now for my mistake.”

Forlong confirmed charges were only considered under the Land Transport Act.

Supplied Hannah Francis’ dad Matthew Francis was with her on the bus when it crashed.

Father describes passengers panic

On Tuesday, Hannah's father Matthew Francis, who was also in the crash, described the panic of passengers on the bus and how one person jumped out of the bus while it was speeding down the mountain.

Francis, an engineer, said he soon noticed the driver hadn’t engaged the bus’s exhaust brake – a valve in the exhaust which helps to slow the vehicle – saying he was familiar with the sound.

As they continued down the mountain, Francis said he believed the driver was trying to move down a gear but was unable to.

He heard the first “graunching of gears” and saw the driver trying to brake a couple of times.

The bus began picking up speed and the driver continued pumping the brakes, the inquest heard. Passengers soon realised the brakes weren’t working and began shouting instructions at the driver, it was said.

At the time of the crash, Francis estimated the bus was travelling at about 70kmh. He put his arms around Hannah and pulled her onto his lap before the bus hit a right-hand side barrier near a bridge which threw everyone to the right.

“The bus bounced off and lurched violently to the left,” Francis said.

It hit the left side of the bank and by then, Hannah had been “ripped” from Francis.

After the crash, Francis crawled out of the bus and found Hannah unconscious and covered in blood. He performed mouth-to-mouth, and she coughed up blood before starting to breathe on her own.

While in Whanganui Hospital, Francis was told Hannah had died en route to hospital.

The inquest continues.