More than 40,000 Americans visit NZ Immigration website during election week

Joe Biden could win the US election, although a final result is still some way away as key states finish counting votes.

Tens of thousands of Americans have looked into moving to New Zealand this week, with the country’s health workforce set to benefit from those disillusioned with US President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since Sunday more than 45,000 Americans have visited Government website New Zealand Now which has information for people interested in moving here.

It was the prospect of another four years under a Trump presidency which pushed mental health nurse Valentino Johnson to move to New Zealand with his family.

The 44-year-old lives in Texas a state which has recorded more than 18,000 Covid-19 deaths.

READ MORE:

* Jacinda Ardern wishes Donald Trump a 'speedy recovery' from Covid as world watches

* Concerns international seafarers came to shore for medical treatment without being tested for Covid-19

* Coronavirus: Job offer 'critical' for foreign medics seeking border exemptions, US nurse claims



Supplied Valentino Johnson is a mental health nurse moving to New Zealand from Corpus Christi, Texas

He is one of hundreds of US health care workers who want to migrate to New Zealand because it appears to be a “place where people care enough about each other” to follow public health rules.

Trump’s possible re-election was not something Johnson wanted to contend with.

“The country is becoming so divisive,” he said. “I want to raise my son somewhere he can be respected.”

He has been offered a nursing job in the Waikato, and will arrive next week.

Since lunchtime on Wednesday, Accent Health Recruitment had received about 200 inquiries from medical professionals – prompted by the close US presidential election race.

It was about 50 times the company's usual number of daily inquiries, managing director Prudence Thomson said.

Supplied Prudence Thomson, managing director of Accent Health Recruitment, ways very experienced people are looking to move.

“These aren’t new graduates, these are really experienced people who have established practices in the US who are looking to make the move.”

She was confident there would be enough jobs to satisfy demand, with an ageing health workforce and population.

A shortage of general practitioners is already causing concern, while the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) estimates specialist shortages of about 24 per cent around the country

Emergency room doctor Rob Brandt plans to move with his wife and daughter to New Zealand, but as yet has not had any job offers.

Supplied Rob Brandt is an emergency room doctor who wants to move to New Zealand from Grand Rapids in Michigan.

On the day he spoke to Stuff, Brandt had admitted two patients with Covid-19.

For six months he had been isolating away from his family in a pool house, only going into his home to shower.

He still spoke with many people who believed the pandemic was a hoax.

The hospital where he works hadn’t yet been overwhelmed with Covid-19 cases, but numbers were starting to “skyrocket” and winter would add further pressure.

Supplied Ana Carino is a Texas-based nurse moving to New Zealand for a better life.

Nurse Ana Carino, 33, fears for her safety sometimes at work in a hospital in Midland, Texas.

She will arrive in New Zealand in six weeks, to take up a job in Invercargill.

“You guys don’t have many cases. The US president hasn’t been proactive in handling it [the pandemic],” she said.

“I work in a hospital where people are dying from Covid-19 and it’s not a joke.”