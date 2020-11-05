Resthome owners consider closure and rebuild as care investigation continues

Residents and Staff at Woburn Masonic Care, Lower Hutt, could soon be faced with some difficult decisions after the resthome’s owners look at closing the facility.

An uncertain future faces residents and workers at a Hutt Valley resthome as its owners look at rebuilding the facility.

A proposed two-year project to replace the Woburn Masonic Care facility in Lower Hutt could result in 56 residents having to find new homes and some of the 45 staff finding new work. The facility is currently in the process of an internal investigation into its quality of care.

The family member of a resident who asked not to be named said they were in shock, having been told the news on Wednesday.

Rooms at other local facilities were hard to come by, they said.

“We’re contemplating bringing our family member home temporarily because we have no choice.”

READ MORE:

* Concern over Lower Hutt resthome complaints prompts DHB inquiry

* Rest home locked down for 18 hours over coronavirus threat

* Lower Hutt resthome workers to strike over work hours



Rooms at another resthome in Manor Park had been suggested by Woburn Masonic management but the family member said that was not acceptable.

Hutt Valley District Health Board planning and performance director Rachel Haggerty said on average 25 to 35 beds were available at aged care facilities each week and demand was not yet outstripping supply.

STUFF They are both vulnerable groups in lockdown situations that are similar in some ways. Yet while coronavirus has swept through rest homes, so far there are no cases in prisons.

Masonic Villages Trust chief executive Warick​ Dunn said 31 residents could be shifted to a leased site in Upper Hutt. About half the staff could remain in employment there.

The Woburn Masonic was opened 53 years ago and no longer met modern care requirements. It was becoming harder to attract people to the facility, he said.

A newly built facility, with an estimated cost of more than $20 million, would ensure the company could continue delivering aged care services in the area for another 50 years.

About 120 residents at the associated 86 unit Woburn Apartments next door would not be affected, Dunn said.

E tū union director of health Sam Jones said staff were also informed of the proposal on Wednesday. l

“We’re really gutted this is on the table,” Jones said.

It was especially disappointing because workers had been in collective agreement talks with owners for the last two years. Very few had historic provisions for redundancy, he said.

The union was looking to work with the Hutt Valley District Health Board to ensure workers and residents would be supported.

Should the home close, Dunn said there would be an opportunity for staff to be redeployed to other Masonic care homes in the lower North Island and to the leased facility. Others could face redundancy.

Consultation with staff will take place this month. Decisions on the facility’s future will be made after that.

Haggerty was leading the review in the quality of care at Woburn Masonic.

The investigation was initiated after the Health and Disability Commissioner received and investigated four complaints related to communication, care and conduct at the facility.

The commissioner had since closed its investigation. The current review was due to be completed in November.

Dunn said the rebuild proposal had not been informed by the investigation.