Firefighters called to house fire in Marfell, New Plymouth

A house on Banks St in Marfell caught fire on Thursday morning.

Firefighters have been called to a house fire in the New Plymouth suburb of Marfell.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were alerted to the blaze, at a property on Banks St, about 11.15am.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Smoke is pouring from the home.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Two crews are battling the blaze.

FENZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said two fire crews are at the scene working to extinguish the fire, which was fully involved upon their arrival. There are no reporters of injuries, he said.

Police, St John ambulance and Powerco staff are also at the scene.

More to come.