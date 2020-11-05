Firefighters called to house fire in Marfell, New Plymouth
Firefighters have been called to a house fire in the New Plymouth suburb of Marfell.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were alerted to the blaze, at a property on Banks St, about 11.15am.
FENZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said two fire crews are at the scene working to extinguish the fire, which was fully involved upon their arrival. There are no reporters of injuries, he said.
Police, St John ambulance and Powerco staff are also at the scene.
More to come.
