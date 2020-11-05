Joe Biden has won key swing state Michigan, Associated Press says ... read more

Firefighters called to house fire in Marfell, New Plymouth

11:35, Nov 05 2020
A house on Banks St in Marfell caught fire on Thursday morning.
SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff
Firefighters have been called to a house fire in the New Plymouth suburb of Marfell.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were alerted to the blaze, at a property on Banks St, about 11.15am.

Smoke is pouring from the home.
SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff
Two crews are battling the blaze.
SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff
FENZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said two fire crews are at the scene working to extinguish the fire, which was fully involved upon their arrival. There are no reporters of injuries, he said.

Police, St John ambulance and Powerco staff are also at the scene.

More to come.

