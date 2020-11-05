Pedestrian hit and killed by motorbike not at controlled crossing, police say

Police at the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Blenheim Rd and Foster St in Christchurch on Wednesday.

A pedestrian killed after being hit by a motorcyclist was not crossing at a controlled intersection, police say.

Emergency services were called to a crash on Blenheim Rd near the intersection on Foster St at the entrance to Tower Junction shopping centre, at 6.37pm on Wednesday.

Canterbury road policing manager Inspector Greg Cottam​ said a 60-year-old Christchurch man died.

Police confirmed on Thursday evening he was Nagaraj Mookkaiah.

He said early indications suggested Mookkaiah was crossing Blenheim Rd about 40 metres east from the controlled crossing when a motorcyclist heading west towards Upper Riccarton hit him.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash continue.

Cottam said it was still early into the investigation and factors such as speed, alcohol and drug use would be analysed to see whether there was any “liability” from either party.

“[I] urge all pedestrians to use the correct controlled crossings and motorists to be on the look out for vulnerable road users like pedestrians to stop this type of tragedy occurring again.

“My thoughts go out to the family of the deceased and the rider of the motorcycle.”

A witness at the scene told Stuff they saw the man laying in the middle of the road and immediately called emergency services.

There have been at least 38 other crashes in and around the intersection of Foster St and Blenheim Rd since January 2000, according to NZ Transport Agency crash data.

Of those, two resulted in serious injuries, 14 were minor and the rest were non-injury.

There have been at least 24 deaths on Canterbury roads so far this year, 16 less than the same time last year. Roads deaths are also down nationally with 266 deaths compared to 282 from the same time last year.