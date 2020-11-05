Wellington City councillor yet to make good on promise to attend Treaty of Waitangi training

Wellington City councillor Sean Rush has yet to make good on his promise to attend Treaty of Waitangi training after turning his back on a waiata. (File photo)

Wellington City councillor Sean Rush is still considering his options as he looks to make good on a promise to complete Treaty of Waitangi training after he turned his back on a waiata.

The first-term councillor turned around in his seat at a council meeting in August while several councillors were singing a waiata in support of a move to introduce iwi voting rights on council committees.

He issued a public apology five days later and said he had requested training to “learn more about the important cultural protocols that apply to councils and during council meetings”.

Wellington City councillor Sean Rush turned his back on a waiata during a council meeting in August. He says he was not aware councillors were performing a waiata.

However, when asked for an update on this training on Thursday, Rush said he was exploring university courses which covered the topic because he wanted a recognised qualification rather than informal “lip service” training.

“What I definitely didn’t want to do was some lip service thing, that just wouldn’t work for me. I wanted to do something that would be both beneficial, and also brings a new skill set that I could bring to the council.

“At the moment I’m still looking.”

Rush maintained he meant no disrespect by turning his back and did not recognise the councillors were singing a waiata, which he understood to be more formal and signalled in advance.

Rush insists the action was not meant as a sign of disrespect.

He is currently completing a Masters in climate change science and policy, and had planned to enrol next year in a Victoria University paper covering the Treaty of Waitangi in New Zealand law.

However, he was advised the special topic third-year paper was not being offered in 2021, so was looking at other courses instead.

The most likely was the second-year paper Te Tiriti o Waitangi/Treaty of Waitangi, but lecture times could clash with council meetings, he said.

Rush said he had already completed university tuition on the Treaty of Waitangi and Māori protocols, but welcomed any chance to learn more.

However, he had not sought any in-house training.

The waiata was performed in support of a move by councillor Jill Day to introduce iwi voting rights on council committees.

“The unfortunate fact is I am educated, it was just a bit of a dumb thing to do at the time,” he said of turning his back on the waiata.

“Nevertheless, if there’s any opportunity for me to expand my knowledge in this area. I think I should grab it.”

In 1990, while studying law, Rush completed a module on the Treaty of Waitangi as part of a paper on international law.

Five years ago, shortly after starting an oil, gas and energy legal consultancy, he completed an eight-week Victoria University course called Te Ata Tuhi: Te reo Māori and tikanga in the workplace.

He has also done research for the petroleum and minerals industry on how Māori could be involved in the petroleum sector.

Rush said he was unaware of any ongoing Treaty of Waitangi training offered by the council, and had not sought any.

“I am sure tuition could be organised, but I wouldn’t want the ratepayers to pay.”

Councillors attended a brief Treaty of Waitangi course organised by councillor Jill Day late last year, but Rush said he did not agree with the course because it was taught on the basis the treaty did not assign sovereignty to the Crown.