One dead after tree falls on Otago highway

Emergency services at the scene of a crash near Seacliff, Otago.

A person is dead after a tree came down over an Otago highway.

One witness told Stuff at the scene his own vehicle narrowly avoided colliding with the tree.

“A second more, I would have been underneath [it],” he said.

He said a further vehicle came close to being crushed. It had branches under the wheel.

While he and others were helping those vehicle occupants, a person at the scene raised the alarm that a car was in a ditch.

The man said he went to the car in the ditch and someone inside had been killed.

Police have confirmed one fatality in the incident on Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd between Russell and Allen roads, just south of the small Otago settlement of Waikouaiti at 12.09pm on Thursday.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/Stuff Emergency services were called to the crash on Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd between Russell and Allen roads, just south of the small Otago settlement of Waikouaiti about midday on Thursday. (File photo)

A spokeswoman said early reports suggested two vehicles were involved and one car had crashed into a ditch and a tree had fallen on to a vehicle.

It was unclear how many people were involved at this stage, she said.

A St John spokesman said two people were moderately injured and were being taken to Dunedin Hospital.

The road was closed and diversions were being put in place.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible, the spokeswoman said.