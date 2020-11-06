Passenger dies in 'freak accident' after tree topples on Otago highway

A person died after a tree toppled on State Highway 1, north of Dunedin.

A person died in a “freak accident” when the car they were in rounded a bend and flipped onto its roof after a large poplar tree fell across an Otago highway.

The crash happened on State Highway 1 about 30 kilometres north of Dunedin at 12.09pm on Thursday.

A passenger in the vehicle, who was yet to be named, died at the scene, while two others were moderately injured.

The driver of the car is understood to have swerved to avoid the tree on the road before the crash.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Contractors and heavy machinery working nearby helped remove a fallen tree.

“It appears, at this stage, to be a freak accident,” Southern police district road policing manager Inspector Amelia Steel said.

An investigation into the crash was under way, Steel said.

That investigation may include why the tree wasn’t felled by Waka Kotahi/ New Zealand Transport Agency, with their contractors working less than 100 metres away on the other side of the road to fell trees.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The car flipped after hitting a tree that fell onto the highway.

It is understood another large tree, just north of the crash site, was felled after high winds ripped through the area over Labour Day weekend.

An agency spokeswoman said the collapse of the tree was unrelated to the tree removal work undertaken earlier in the week.

There were no obvious environmental factors, such as strong winds, that caused the tree to fall, however that and other details would be covered in the police investigation, she said.

The agency's Otago highway maintenance team has a programme to identify hazardous trees and remove them throughout the region.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Emergency services at the scene of a fatal car crash on State Highway 1 near Waikouaiti, north of Dunedin.

All the poplar trees in the grouping of wilding trees near where the tree fell would be removed in the next two weeks, the spokeswoman said.

The agency expressed its condolences to those affected by the crash.

A man at the crash scene told Stuff his own vehicle narrowly avoided colliding with the tree.

“A second more, I would have been underneath [it],” he said.

He said a further vehicle came close to being crushed. It had branches under the wheel.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/Stuff A person died and two people were injured after a tree fell across Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd on State Highway 1 between Russell and Allen roads, just south of the small Otago settlement of Waikouaiti at 12.09pm on Thursday.

He was not even aware a car was off the road until another motorist raised the alarm.

The car, which ended upside down in a ditch about 50m from where the tree fell, was not visibile from the road.

''We tried all we could,'' he said.