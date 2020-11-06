Tramper found cold but alive after three wet nights in Nelson's Richmond Ranges

The man was found after three nights out in the open in Mount Richmond Forest Park.

A man who spent three wet nights in open terrain in Nelson's Mount Richmond Forest Park was found cold but alive.

The 30-year-old man was spotted from the air on Friday morning, six kilometres from his intended exit route at Lake Chalice, a statement from the Police media team said.

The man had last been seen at Red Hills Hut on October 31. When he failed to appear on Wednesday as planned, his next of kin raised the alarm. Police and Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) began a search on Friday morning.

Three police officers, six volunteers and a private helicopter searched the alpine terrain between Red Hills and Lake Chalice.

Cold and wet, the tramper was badly blistered, with cut hands from trying to navigate out of the area’s gorges and bluffs.

LandSAR LandSAR and police worked to find a missing tramper. File photo.

However, he was mostly uninjured and “extremely lucky,” police said.

Police urged trampers to check the weather ahead.

“Read and understand the long-range forecast, don't attempt to cross flooded rivers, and have a contingency plan in the event of bad weather.”

Sergeant Malcolm York, search and rescue co-ordinator for Nelson Bays Police, said trampers should plan ahead, taking maps and familiarising themselves with the terrain and the forecast. Technology meant there was little excuse to stay lost, York said.

“Taking a beacon is so important nowadays.

“Kiwis have cabin fever and want to get out, but we don’t want to see anyone lost.”