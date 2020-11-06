Person critically injured after stabbing in Christchurch

Hei Hei Rd had been closed to traffic between Wycola Ave and Tirangi St due to a police incident.

One person is critically injured and a Christchurch school is in lockdown after a stabbing.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a Hei Hei Rd address about 12.25pm, following a report of an assault.

A St John spokesman said the person was critically injured. Stuff understands a man was found with stab injuries.

The police spokeswoman said “a number of people” were assisting police with their inquiries.

“Cordons are currently in place on Hei Hei Rd while police work to establish the circumstances of the incident.”

A staff member at St Bernadette’s School on Hei Hei Rd confirmed the school was in lockdown but declined to comment further.

At least five police cars are on the scene and Hei Hei road is blocked between Tirangi St and just past Stoneycroft Ln. There are more than a dozen small orange markers on the road just outside Stoneycroft Lane, near the St Bernadette’s Catholic Church.

A Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesman said Hei Hei Rd had been closed to traffic between Wycola Ave and Tirangi St due to a police incident.

Road users can detour northeast bound by using Wycola Ave to Manurere St to Aurora St and the reverse for southwest travel.

Ramanie Weerasinghe, 63, showed up just before 2pm to pick her 7-year-old granddaughter, but found both ends of the road closed.

“I don’t know what to do, but I’ll just go [home] and see how it works out,” she said.

She said she may have to organise someone else to pick her granddaughter up, as she had to head out to Rolleston to pick up another granddaughter at 3pm.

Shortly after Weerasinghe left, another parent, who declined to comment, showed up, but left after speaking to police on the scene.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz