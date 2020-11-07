Helicopter searching for missing swimmer in Mt Maunganui

The swimmer was reported missing about 10.35am on Saturday and the TECT Rescue Helicopter was called in to help the search.

A rescue helicopter has been pulled into the search for a search for a swimmer missing for several hours off Mt Maunganui.

Police, surf lifesavers, Coastguard were searching for a person who had been swimming and then gone missing off Marine Parade around 10.35am on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

The TECT Rescue Helicopter was also part of the search.

It's not known if the person was swimming with a group, but a police spokesperson believed the first report of the swimmer being missing came from someone not known to them.

SunLive reported groups of people congregating on the beach, waiting and watching the search.

"They're searching between Shark Alley and Tay St," Jeremy Sparrow told SunLive. "They've been canvassing a wider area, with the helicopter flying up and down quite low.

TONY SOUTER/SUNLIVE A swimmer was reported missing off Marine Parade around 10.35am, prompting a search.

"There are two or three boats out in the water."

It was too early to give further details about the missing swimmer, a police spokesperson said.

Family members were being supported by police during the search.