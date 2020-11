Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to fly a boy from Patetonga to Starship Hospital after a motorcross incident.

A boy has been flown to Starship Hospital after coming off his motorcross bike.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to Patetonga at 3.30pm on Saturday to transport the boy, who had serious injuries.

Patetonga is a small settlement in the Waikato, about 30km north of Morrinsville.

Starship Hospital, in central Auckland, is New Zealand's national children's hospital.