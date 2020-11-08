Body of man believed to be whitebaiting found in Waikawa River
A man’s body has been found in a river in south-east Southland.
The man was found in the Waikawa River, at Progress Valley.
A police spokesperson said it was believed that the man had been whitebaiting in the area.
The man was reported missing on Friday, the spokesperson said.
The body was found in the river by the Tokonui-based Land Search and Rescue team on Saturday morning.
The death has been referred to the Coroner.
