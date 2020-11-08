Body of man believed to be whitebaiting found in Waikawa River

Emergency service have found the body of a man believed to be have been whitebaiting in Southland.

A man’s body has been found in a river in south-east Southland.

The man was found in the Waikawa River, at Progress Valley.

A police spokesperson said it was believed that the man had been whitebaiting in the area.

READ MORE:

* Weather: isolated flooding in Southland as rivers drop

* Man dies in hill of polluted soap suds in Mexico

* Waikaia Gold finishes mining operations at Freshford in Northern Southland



The man was reported missing on Friday, the spokesperson said.

The body was found in the river by the Tokonui-based Land Search and Rescue team on Saturday morning.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.