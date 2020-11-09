Police confirm name of whitebaiter found dead in Waikawa river

Emergency service has found the body of a man believed to have been whitebaiting in Southland.

Police have named the man found dead in a river in south-east Southland on Saturday.

John Toogood, 71, of Gore, was found in the Waikawa River, at Progress Valley, 80km south-east of Invercargill.

George Toogood​ said his cousin John was a quiet man who lived alone.

He was a regular at the Gore Town and Country Club and usually went there every Friday night, where he enjoyed playing pool, George said.

When, John wasn’t there George thought he had just missed it.

It wasn’t until the next morning that George received a call that John had been missing.

John loved whitebaiting which he had been doing for years and used to make trips to Taupo regularly for fishing, George said.

Before retiring, John was a farmer, he said.

Tokonui resident Michael Bashford​ said he knew of Toogood personally who had owned a whitebait stand in the area for many years.

John Toogood was found in the river by the Tokonui-based Land Search and Rescue team on Saturday morning.

A police spokesperson said it was believed he had been whitebaiting in the area. He had been reported missing on Friday.

Police could not confirm the circumstances of the death as it was still under investigation.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.