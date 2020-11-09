Mt Ruapehu bus crash inquest: Buses doing 11 trips a day, former driver says

Hannah Francis, 11, was killed in a bus crash on Mt Ruapehu in July 2018.

An experienced bus driver who left a company three weeks after a fatal crash says its buses were driving up and down a mountain about 11 times a day.

The inquest into the death of Hannah Teresa Francis continued before Coroner Brigitte Windley in Auckland on Monday.

Hannah died after a Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) bus overturned on Mt Ruapehu on July 28, 2018.

The bus, carrying 31 passengers, went over at the 9-kilometre mark in Ōhakune Mountain Rd, which runs 17km up Mt Ruapehu to Tūroa.

During his evidence, former RAL driver Raymond Lewis said he started with the company in 2014.

When he first began, the company’s buses were only used to drive staff up and down the mountain.

He said the buses would be used a couple of times in the morning, in the afternoon, and maybe in the evening if staff were still on top of the mountain.

SUPPLIED Hannah Francis died en route to hospital from her injuries.

When chief executive Ross Copland began, Lewis said it was decided that members of the public would be transported up and down the mountain by the buses starting in the 2017 season.

Lewis said he “did not necessarily agree” with the decision. The buses were older, and they were doing about 11 trips a day once the public began being transported, he said.

Drivers were swapped but the buses were driving right through, he said.

“The buses were more suitable for doing school trips in town, than up and down the mountain.”

Lewis said this was because there was less margin for error on the mountain and the buses needed to be driven really carefully.

“It is not something you can take lightly.”

Lewis said he left three weeks after the crash because he found RAL was “not the best place to be”.

He was not comfortable with how Copland was handling things and “I elected to leave”.

He said that just days before he left the company, he heard that staff were heading to Auckland to look at new buses.

He recalled thinking: “Mate, you are doing this too late. I don’t want to be here.”

The inquest continues.