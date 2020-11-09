City councillor hits out at plans to introduce water meters in Wellington

Wellington City Council needs to find up to $5 billion to repair and build water infrastructure over the next 30 years.

A Wellington City councillor has slammed plans to install residential water meters across the capital, saying the council has “no mandate” for such a proposal.

In a private briefing, council staff told councillors $50 million had been set aside for the installation of water meters to help reduce consumption across the region.

The information was provided in a briefing on the council’s Three Waters Reform Programme.

“Wellington Water has no mandate from the council to start planning for residential water metering,” said councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who holds the public health portfolio.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons says the council has “no mandate” for its proposed installation of residential water meters. (File photo)

“Wellington Water should focus on the urgent repair and renewal work across the city, not investigating water metering behind closed doors.

“Wellington Water needs to remember it is a public utility and that residents and elected councillors determine the future of water management in our city,” Fitzsimons said.

Stuff Wellington’s water network has come under increasing pressure over the past year, with multiple leaks such as this one on Willis St. (File photo)

Residential water metering was a controversial topic which should be discussed openly and transparently, Fitzsimons said.

The briefing paper said the Wellington region's water supply was nearing capacity, with demand increasing.

“The risk of doing nothing and not investing in this priority is increasing services interruptions, and bringing the cost of a new drinking water facility forward.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff The council will need to spend an estimated $578 million over 10 years to maintain existing water pipes. (File photo)

“The cost of this is likely to be $200m to $400m,” it said.

Water metering installation costs were proposed to come from a $59m capital investment over 10 years to find and fix leaks in the water network and reduce consumption.

The spending would need to be approved in the council’s 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan.

Total costs for maintaining existing pipes and investing in new ones to accommodate estimated population growth have been forecast at up to $5 billion over 30 years.

Those costs have yet to be allowed for in existing budgets.