Body found in search for missing swimmer at Mount Maunganui

The search for a missing swimmer began on Saturday near Mt Maunganui, with a body found on Monday.

A body has been found in the search for a missing swimmer at Mount Maunganui.

The man failed to return to shore just after 10am on Saturday after swimming with two others at Marine Parade, Constable Kurt Waugh said.

A body was found at Papamoa Beach about 7am on Monday by a member of the public, police said in a statement.

“At this time it is too early to confirm the person's identity or any further details.

“However as a result, we will not be resuming the search for a missing swimmer near Mt Maunganui today.”

The Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service confirmed a body had been found and thanked all the lifeguards and community for their hard work and support.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

Sea conditions were challenging for the search, with swells of up to a metre-and-a-half causing visibility issues for searchers.