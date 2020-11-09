Man who died swimming at Mt Maunganui beach named

The search for a missing swimmer began on Saturday near Mt Maunganui, with a body found on Monday.

A man who died while swimming at a Mt Maunganui beach has been named

He was Michael Joseph Finekifolau, 22, from Auckland, Western Bay of Plenty area response manager Senior Sergeant Shannon Clifford said.

Finekifolau failed to return to shore just after 10am on Saturday after swimming with two others at Marine Parade.

His body was found at Papamoa Beach about 7am on Monday by a member of the public, police said in a statement.

READ MORE:

* Body found in search for missing swimmer at Mount Maunganui

* Search continues for missing swimmer near Mt Maunganui, Tauranga

* Helicopter helping in searching for missing swimmer off Mt Maunganui



An emergency call-out squad of experienced, skilled lifeguards were immediately called to search for Finekifolau, a Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service spokesman said.

“These are lifeguards who've all been in this position before, who know the beaches and conditions along the coast and who can search effectively in tough conditions, all the while keeping themselves safe.

“Having the lifeguards from our neighbouring clubs was a huge help,” he said.

In the weekend there were heavy groundswell, fed by a low-pressure system off the coast.

“Conditions deteriorated on Sunday with the wind rising up to 20 knots, and close, short-period swell.

TONY SOUTER/SUNLIVE A massive search for missing swimmer Michael Joseph Finekifolau, 22, was conducted near Mt Maunganui on the weekend.

“It [made] the search hugely challenging, with the heavy swell stirring up the water and making water visibility poor.

“It was really tough on lifeguards searching as well, especially in the IRBs, with waves and chop battering the boats along the coast. “

He said this incident occurred outside their patrol times and one of their strategies was to educate and prevent people from swimming in potentially dangerous areas.

“Our main messages are constant – swim between the flags, know your limits and if in doubt, stay out.

“We'd also love to see things like more swimmers in wetsuits and fins, especially if there's any sort of swell.

“Too often, we see people woefully underprepared for the conditions, and they don't realise how much danger they're in.

“The ocean can be a wonderful playground but you just can't be blasé about it.

“Respect it.”

SUNLIVE The TECT Rescue Helicopter was used to help search for a missing swimmer off the Mount Maunganui beach on the weekend.

He said it was also really important people understood what a rip looked like.

“The calm spot on a surf beach is often the worst place to swim, not the best.

“We've also got a lot of gutters and flash rips along the coast at the moment, when there's surf, and the public just needs to be so careful.”

They predicted this summer was going to be another busy one, with the potential for more low-pressure systems off the East Coast, and huge amounts of Kiwis hitting the beaches instead of heading overseas.

However, this was a tragic way to start the season.

“We're really proud of how our lifeguard fraternity responded but there's still a deep ache for the family.

“It's unfathomable to think that someone has come to our beautiful beach to have a great time and not been able to return home safely.”

Finekifolau's death will be referred to the Coroner.