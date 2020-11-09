Ducks crossing road cause three car pile-up in Dunedin

Why did the duck cross the road?

Who knows, but motorists should definitely be paying attention.

The bizarre incident started when a 25-year-old man crashed into a parked car causing significant damage on Kaikorai Valley Rd on Saturday, about 12.30am, acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

His reason?

“Reaching for his vape.’'

That damaged vehicle would play a minor role hours later, when police were called to another crash at the same location, at 6pm.

A 47-year-old female stopped ''to allow ducks to cross on the road'’, Bond said.

A following motorist, a 55-year-old male, failed to see the stopped vehicle – and presumably the ducks –and rear-ended her vehicle.

Not to be outdone a third vehicle, driven by another 55-year-old male, was busy looking at the crashed car from earlier that morning, and rear-ended the second car.

The motorists were unhurt in the pile-up, but the status of the ducks, and their reason for crossing the road remain unclear.

Police were also investigating the attempted burglary of two business in the suburb of North East Valley, early on Saturday morning.

Hana Japanese Restaurant and Blacks Road Grocer, both had their doors smashed and '’the offenders have ransacked looking for the tills but the tills have been empty”, Bond said.

“They left with nothing.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

Police also suspended a 17-year-old's learner licence after he was nabbed driving 99kmh up Dunedin's Stuart St on Sunday afternoon.