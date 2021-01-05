Opening a surf park in New Zealand: Is it all just a pipe dream?

Kaiapoi could become the first place in New Zealand to get a wave garden. (Video first published in August 2019)

The race is on to open New Zealand's first surf park, but there are many hurdles to overcome first. EMMA DANGERFIELD reports.

Proponents of an aquasports park north of Christchurch have two years to find investors, but they will need to be quick off the mark to beat the competition.

Kaiapoi’s proposed surf park, WHoW Charitable Trust, had been touted as a New Zealand-first – an international-standard artificial wave garden that would turn out generations of Olympic surfing champions.

However, the race may end up being won by Auckland.

supplied The WHoW Charitable Trust still hopes to prove a water park in Kaiapoi is viable.

In March, Swell Planet announced plans to build a $15 million wave park that would up and running by this year​.

Auckland City Council said resource consent was granted on November 18, 2019, and a building consent application had been lodged.

Since then, however, there has been nothing to suggest the project is progressing. Swell Planet’s website simply states: “New Wave Pool Surf Park coming soon to Auckland.”

A second Auckland project was announced in November, this time with United States company Aventuur​ taking the lead.

Supplied A whitewater course is one of the options for the Kaiapoi attraction.

At the helm is Australian Andrew Ross, founder of UrbnSurf​, the company behind Australia’s first surf park in Melbourne, which opened in January 2020 at a cost of almost $30 million.

Ross earlier said Aventuur had gained the rights to Wavegarden technology in New Zealand, and the company was “committed to bringing a world class facility to Auckland”.

Ross was also instrumental in starting up the Kaiapoi project, having worked as a consultant on the pre-feasibility study endorsed by the Waimakariri District Council in June.

The following month, the former investment banker and manager of oil and gas exploration companies was made a partner of Aventuur, which was established by New Zealander Richard Duff last year.

Ross has not responded to requests for comment about his involvement with two New Zealand surf parks, but WhoW trustee Jason Mill said the Kaiapoi plans were still forging ahead.

“We've been well aware of the Auckland proposal and others in the North Island ... we factored this in,” Mill said.

A wave garden was first proposed for Christchurch's red zone in 2017 but the idea was moved to Kaiapoi in August 2019 after WHoW determined there were fewer hurdles in Kaiapoi and the town was “ready to go” in terms of new development.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Surfers are excited by the prospect of artificial waves on their doorstep but neighbours are concerned.

A crowd-funding effort was launched to finance a pre-feasibility study, with economic development agency Enterprise North Canterbury (ENC) donating $30,000* on top of $95,470 raised through a Givealittle page.

The Waimakariri District Council has not given any money to the project directly, but ENC chief executive Heather Warwick confirmed the $30,000 it gave came from its business attraction funding budget, which came from the council.

The pre-feasibility study has since been completed and presented to the council, and the two parties have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), which includes giving WHoW a two-year lease on the land while it raises funds to progress its plans.

Other details of the MOU remain hidden from the public.

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon said it was an exciting proposal for the district, as “the ethos of the [WHoW] trust matches the regeneration aims the council has in Kaiapoi”.

It had the potential to make the Canterbury region an adventure sports hotspot, and aid its post-Covid economic recovery, he said.

However, a copy of the pre-feasibility study, seen by Stuff, shows the extent to which the council has been involved through in-kind work (such as consultancy or other services), with 15 of its advisers listed as part of “the team” in the pre-feasibility report.

Work is now under way to secure another $535,000 to complete a full feasibility study and business case, with $90,000 already promised​ from New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE).

supplied The proposed aquasports park was moved from Christchurch’s red zone to Kaiapoi’s red zone.

The Kaiapoi East Residents Association Inc (KERA), representing those most affected by the development, said the council should not have agreed to anything behind closed doors.

The association was formed to “protect the public amenity of Kaiapoi East” by keeping it “freely accessible for all, regardless of age, gender and socioeconomic status”, its website states.

Spokeswoman Michelle MacWilliam said the red zone should be a place for the community to enjoy, not filled with a monstrous commercial structure.

She questioned whether it would be financially viable, whether the land was stable enough, and what potential effects there were for the area’s waterways.

supplied Part of Kaiapoi's red zone is set to be restored to native forest over the next four years (artist’s impression).

Both the construction and subsequent operation would be noisy and disruptive, and she urged advocates to do their homework.

“People are enamoured by it, they have been drawn into the dream, but there has to be some reality injected in.”

MacWilliam said light spill and noise had the potential to create a lot of issues for residents, many of whom had already been through a decade of disruption and stress because of the earthquakes.

Ross told Wavepool magazine in October that the sound of breaking waves reached about 75 decibels (similar to the sound of a vacuum cleaner) at the shoreline, which would “typically exceed noise limit regulations in most jurisdictions for any sensitive receptors like residential housing”.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Part of the red zone has become a community food forest after residents identified wellbeing as key after the quakes.

“There’s a very long list of things to look at when you go through a site feasibility and project due diligence process,” he said.

MacWilliam said there were many reasons people should be concerned.

In 2015, the Napier City Council ditched plans to contribute $2.6m towards a proposed surf facility after concluding it did not stack up commercially.

The City of Melville, near Perth, and Urbnsurf (Perth) Pty Ltd terminated a lease agreement for the use of Crown land for a surf park last year after opposition from locals. There were also concerns that the council’s manager of health and leisure services was a shareholder in the company and had helped draft the lease agreement.

The Perth project was dealt its final blow when the State Government decided to reject the city’s bid for 400 square metres of crown land needed for the project.

Lands Minister Ben Wyatt said at the time he admired the developers' enthusiasm but the land was owned by the community and it was “impossible to justify locking future generations out of the space”.

Urbnsurf instead turned to Melbourne and opened a surf park at Tullamarine at the start of 2020.

NLand Surf Park opened in Austin, Texas, in October 2017 but was forced to close soon afterwards because of damage under the lagoon, which was about the size of nine football fields and filled with 41.6 million litres​ of water.

It reopened six months later, but was closed again by the end of 2018 and sold to World Surf League (WSL), the owners of the Kelly Slater Wave Co, in an “as-is-where-is” deal.

Wavegarden, the Spanish company that designed NLand’s lagoon, is also the architect of Surf Snowdonia, which opened in Wales in 2015 and cost £12m (NZ$24m).

The company also built The Wave, an artificial surf lagoon in Bristol, UK, which opened in October 2019 after nine years of planning and cost £25m (about $50m).

Historically, the prognosis for a surf park is not always longevity.

In 1969, world champion Fred Hemmings surfed at the grand opening of the United States’ first wave pool, Big Surf, in Tempe, Arizona. The park remains in operation, but is only open an hour a day for surfing and is mainly used for swimming.

Peter Townend, who won the first professional world surfing championship, was an adviser for Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, which was built in 1989 near Orlando but seldom plays host to surfers now.

Townend was also an investor in the Ron Jon Surfpark, in Orlando, which was scheduled to open in 2008 but did not eventuate, with investors losing millions in the failed experiment.

* An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Enterprise North Canterbury’s $30,000 donation was part of $95,470 raised through Givealittle.