How lockdown has changed Kiwis' shopping and eating habits

The lockdown habits we adopted earlier this year have stuck, with more Kiwis shopping online and baking up a storm at home.

The habits Kiwis adopted during lockdown have stuck, with more of us baking at home, shopping online and being increasingly aware of sustainability.

Countdown’s general manager for merchandise Steve Mills said the love of baking many Kiwis discovered during lockdown had continued.

“We sharpened up our cooking skills and suddenly everybody learnt to make bread and hot cross buns. Fakeaways became a thing, online shopping helped everyone stay safe at home, and a home-baked afternoon tea helped us all get through the homeschooling and working remotely at home.”

Nikki Macdonald and Stuff photographers A diary of the coronavirus level four lockdown, in pictures.

Kiwis are also buying more frozen foods. As well as staples like poultry and vegetables, we’re filling their freezers with treats like pizzas, party snacks, and dumplings, Mills said.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi cheesemakers see sales surge after Covid-19 lockdown

* Coronavirus: A look at the most popular toys during lockdown

* Coronavirus: Supermarket to lift limits on flour, hand sanitiser at Covid-19 alert level 2

* South Canterbury in supermarkets' plastic free fresh produce packaging plans



Coffee was high on lockdown shopping lists as New Zealanders sought alternatives to their daily takeaway flat white. Many households invested in coffee machines, and Countdown began stocking more coffee beans and pods, and sales of these remained brisk, Mills said.

An emphasis on wellness has helped drive sales of zero-alcohol drinks, as well as low-sugar and low-carb alcohols, he said. It’s also boosted sales of products that foster gut health, and gluten-free products.

While Kiwis are increasingly buying plant-based food and vegan products, our demand for meat, particularly chicken, hasn't slowed, Mills said.

We’re also cleaning more, Mills said, citing an international study that showed one in two Kiwis have upped their cleaning regime.

Ewan Sargent/Stuff Countdown's most popular vegetables are broccoli, corn, telegraph cucumber, carrot and red capsicum.

“Since the start of March, we’ve seen a big increase in sales of cleaning products and this hasn’t slowed down.”

As a nation, sustainability is high on our list of priorities, with more Kiwis seeking out products with less packaging. This includes old-fashioned soap bars, plastic-free shampoo and moisturiser bars, and in the vegetable aisle, paper-wrapped alternatives to plastic packaging.

Countdown’s most popular vegetables are broccoli, corn, telegraph cucumber, carrot and red capsicum.

For 51 weeks of the year, bananas are the supermarket’s top seller, bested only for a week over Christmas when strawberries take the top spot, Mills said. Others in the top five are avocado, apples and blueberries.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Megan Familton, of the Nelson Community Food Bank Trust, with boxes of food during the Covid-19 lockdown. Video first published in April 2020.

Sundays, after school and weekend evenings are the busiest shopping times, he added.

Foodstuffs NZ’s head of corporate affairs Antoinette Laird said ham at the top of the list for Kiwis this Christmas, but lamb and pork roasts were also popular.

Poultry was always a top seller, and this year free-range birds and turduckens (a chicken inside a duck, inside a turkey) would be seen on many festive tables.

A New World recipe for ginger beer chicken had proved a hit, with more searches on the website than cheese, Laird said.

“And we all know how much we love cheese in New Zealand.”

Blue cheese had become more popular, and is now the largest speciality cheese segment at New World, she said.

A lockdown economy-boosting drive to buy local products had endured in the beverage sector, with Kiwis stocking up on Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, premium beer and alcohol alternative options like zero or low alcohol beverages.

Laird said that more customers were shopping online than they did last Christmas, and the supermarket has had to add more timeslots to accommodate the growing number of customers opting to buy groceries from the comfort of their homes.