Live export ship Yangtze Fortune docks in Napier before taking 5000 cattle to China

The Yangtze Fortune (right), which is expected to carry 5000 cattle overseas has docked at the Napier Port.

A livestock ship which is expected to carry 5000 cattle to China docked at Napier Port on Monday.

The Yangtze Fortune arrived after 9am, and is due to depart Napier at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

More than 100 protestors stood outside Napier Port's entrance on Saturday afternoon, objecting to one of the first live export ships to set sail from New Zealand since the Gulf Livestock 1 ship capsized in the East China Sea.

The Gulf Livestock 1, carrying 6000 cattle, sank on September 2, with 41 people, including two New Zealanders, missing presumed dead.

On Saturday, animal rights charity SAFE’s chief executive Debra Ashton said people had come from as far away as Whangārei to protest the ship.

They had also received support from people walking and driving past, including truck drivers taking logs into Napier Port.

Ashton said the Gulf Livestock 1 incident had made people more aware of the issue of live exports, and the Government would be completely misreading the mood of the nation if they do not ban them.

There were welfare concerns for animals on live export ships, and once they arrive at their destination New Zealand has no control over what happens to them.

The export of live animals has been under review by the Government since June 2019.

The Government started a review of livestock shipment trade last year and advice was expected to be provided to ministers “soon”.

MPI director of animal health and welfare Chris Rodwell said after the sinking of the Gulf Livestock 1, an independent review by Mike Heron, QC, was carried out into the assurances MPI receives for livestock shipments.

The exporter transporting cattle on the Yangtze Fortune applied for an Animal Welfare Export Certificate for up to 4750 cattle.

On November 4, a live export ship, Ocean Drover, arrived in Timaru, scheduled to take 7945 cattle to China.

It was the second live shipment to depart New Zealand since the sinking of the Gulf Live Stock 1.