Southland school girl designs illustration for JK Rowling's latest book

Sophie Mills,12, and mother Jenny talk about Sophie's artwork that has been chosen for JK Rowling's new book, The Ickabog.

Sophie Mills’ face lights up when she talks about her artwork in JK Rowling’s latest book, The Ickabog.

The book goes on sale throughout the world on Tuesday and Sophie can’t wait.

“It’s exciting,” the 12-year-old Southland Girls’ High student said.

“She [Rowling] writes the Harry Potter books and is famous.”

Rowling put The Ickabog online when children and their families around the world were in lockdown earlier this year. She invited children, aged 7 to 12, to submit illustrations for the book which features the monster Ickabog.

Sophie was one of four New Zealanders amongst the 32 worldwide to have their illustrations accepted. About 18,000 entries were submitted for the fairy tale book.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Sophie Mills holds JK Rowling's new book, The Ickabog, which has an illustration created by the Invercargill student.

It was a competition split into two sections, one for children in the United States and the other for children in the UK, NZ, India, Australia, South Africa and Asia.

The Invercargill student took about two weeks to design and complete the drawing of an overweight villain in the book, Lord Flapoon.

Sophie researched photos of overweight men in the 17th Century, noting their dress and hair, before designing an image of Lord Flapoon.

“He liked eating,” she said.

Sophie used colouring pencils to create him. The illustration was submitted in July, and Sophie was notified of her success through an email to her mother, Jenny Mills, in August.

Jenny Mills is an art teacher at Girls’ High.

“I’m really stoked, It’s amazing,” she said of her daughter’s achievement.

“She spent so much time on it that we hoped she would at least get on the short list. Then when she did get short-listed, we thought, ‘that’s really good’.

“I did a wee skip around the classroom when we got the email [confirming Sophie’s illustration had been chosen].”

Sophie’s art teacher, Christine Willis, asked Jenny if Sophie would be interested in submitting an illustration.

For having her artwork selected, Sophie has received a copy of the book, autographed by Rowling, and a certificate of achievement confirming she was a winner of The Ickabog lllustration Competition.

Sophie will also be given books on various topics, to the value of $967 (£500). The books will be given to Girls’ High, she said.