Auckland Council apartment development still without consent four years on

Then Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford in November 2018 announced a new Crown agency to enable more affordable homes.

An upmarket apartment block planned by Auckland Council’s development arm as a money-maker, has now spent four contested years chasing resource consent.

Panuku Development has shrunk the number of apartments planned, after hearing commissioners rejected its 2016 plans for the corner of Dominion and Valley Roads in Mt Eden.

Then-housing minister Phil Twyford in 2018 criticised the refusal to grant consents for the block, in a city short of homes.

Panuku appealed and is now working through mediation over noise and construction impacts, with neighbours who objected to what was originally planned as 102 apartments.

The plan had been criticised by community housing providers, for not including affordable dwellings, instead aiming to make money by selling it to a developer as ready-to-build project.

Council planning commissioners in August 2018 said the design didn't fit with rules covering the area around the Dominion Rd site, and council planners had opposed it in the form lodged.

It involved the demolition of a building deemed to contribute to the special character of the area, and was found to be too high and out of scale compared with surrounding properties.

After being rejected because of its bulk and scale, Panuku appealed to the Environment Court and trimmed 10 apartments from the proposal.

Phil Twyford said the planning rejection of this development was an Auckland Council housing fail.

Mediation continues with five groups of close residents and property owners, including those in a retirement village.

The Environment Court in an update in March 2020, said all but one of five issues had been resolved.

“Except in relation to construction noise and vibration, we conclude that the appeal could be granted subject to revised conditions,” said the court.

“We have decided that the parties should be given an opportunity to reconsider what is proposed to avoid, remedy or mitigate adverse construction noise and vibration effects in line with what we have identified as problematic,” the court said.

Panuku's proposed apartment development on the corner of Dominion and Valley Roads

“Panuku Development Auckland, together with Auckland Council, are currently working through these,” said Panuku in a statement.

An update from Auckland Council’s chief economist David Norman, revised downwards Auckland’s housing shortage to around 15,000 using the latest confirmed population data.

Auckland Council data showed the number of residential building consents had risen to 15,470 in the year to September - the highest level since the early 1990s.

However, Covid-19 has dented the actual construction of homes, with the number of signed-off completions in the seven months to September, 1001 below the 7,359 in same period the previous year.