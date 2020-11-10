Live: 300 emergency calls, 30 households evacuated as state of emergency declared in Napier

14:20, Nov 10 2020
John Cowpland
Heavy rain has flooded streets, caused severe landslips and evacuations in Napier.

Widespread flooding has caused landslips, power cuts and evacuations in Napier.

Flooding and clean up in Napier.
John Cowpland/Stuff
Stuff