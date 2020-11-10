Upper Hutt staying put despite mayor's ongoing criticism of Wellington Water

Wellington City Council needs to find up to $5 billion to repair and build water infrastructure over the next 30 years.

Upper Hutt won’t be pulling out of Wellington Water any time soon, says Mayor Wayne Guppy.

Last week, the city’s commitment to the jointly-owned council water services provider was questioned by Porirua Mayor Anita Baker after Guppy submitted a motion for a full review of the company over his council’s dissatisfaction with transparency and delivery of services.

At a meeting of the Wellington Water committee on November 3, Baker was visibly annoyed at Guppy, the committee’s deputy chairman, when she admonished him for what she said was his ongoing negativity towards the company. She told Stuff he had previously told committee members he’d considered pulling his city out.

Supplied Wayne Guppy says he has never considered disassociating Upper Hutt from the wellington Water collective.

Guppy said he had never considered disassociating Upper Hutt from the collective, but he did have concerns over how it was being run.

“A collective approach is the right approach, but it’s about making sure the set up is right.

“The bottom line is; are we getting the best value for money? I make no apologies for looking out for ratepayers.”

Stuff Wendy Walker, chief executive officer of the Porirua City Council and Wellington Water account manager, says there is a provision that allows for a council to leave, but so far no council has intimated this desire.

Baker was glad to hear Upper Hutt was not leaving, saying it would be bad for the region.

Porirua City Council chief executive Wendy Walker, the account manager for Wellington Water’s shareholding councils, said there was a clause which allowed for a council to leave.

It was quite complex and essentially required 36 months’ notice unless a material breach had occurred.

“There are dispute resolution processes designed to mediate disagreements which also take time.”

123rf Water infrastructure in the region has been crumbling beneath the streets and councils have been warned of hefty bills needed to secure ageing water infrastructure.

She confirmed no councils had expressed an interest in leaving Wellington Water.

Wellington City councillor and three waters portfolio holder Sean Rush was certain Guppy was not advocating for a return to councils running their own water networks.

Guppy’s constant scrutiny was a valuable check on the company, but he said the mayor had missed the mark with his call for a review. He thought it would be a waste of time in the face of upcoming central government reforms to water service delivery.

Water infrastructure in the region has been crumbling beneath the streets with major failures plaguing Wellington City.

Lower Hutt was recently told $1.3 billion was needed to future-proof the city’s water infrastructure. Porirua was also warned it could cost up to $2b to sure up its pipes.