Mt Ruapehu crash inquest: No 'just cause' for installing seatbelts on buses

Hannah Francis, 11, was killed in a bus crash on Mt Ruapehu in July 2018.

Despite an 11-year-old girl being killed in a bus crash, there hasn’t been “just cause” to install seatbelts on buses as it is considered the safest form of transport, Waka Kotahi says.

The inquest into the death of Hannah Teresa Francis continued before Coroner Brigitte Windley in Auckland on Tuesday.

Hannah died after a Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) bus overturned on Mt Ruapehu on July 28, 2018.

The Mitsubishi Fuso bus, carrying 31 passengers, went over at the 9-kilometre mark in Ōhakune Mountain Rd, which runs 17km up Mt Ruapehu to Tūroa.

During his evidence, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency manager Alexander McMinn said there had been three crashes involving Mitsubishi Fuso buses in 2018.

There were 1726 Fuso buses in use in New Zealand, making up 15 per cent of the bus fleet. This made it the second most common model of bus in the country.

Earlier in the inquest, Hannah’s father Matthew Francis said he wanted to see buses fitted with seatbelts as he believed his daughter’s injuries may not have been as severe if she was wearing one.

Supplied Hannah Francis, pictured with mother Michelle Bruton.

David Boldt, counsel assisting the coroner, questioned McMinn on the transport agency’s stance on seatbelts on buses.

McMinn said the agency does not require buses to be fitted with seatbelts. The majority of its fleet was old, making it a timely and expensive task to undertake.

Boldt questioned whether the fleet being old was more reason to fit them with belts.

However, McMinn said it was more of a considering factor rather than a reason to fit them or not.

He said the agency looked more at the risk factors and data showed being a passenger on a bus is the safest form of transport.

A person was more likely to be killed as a pedestrian than as a bus passenger.

“Except for this tragic accident,” McMinn added.

Any change of policy would be dependent on the transport minister and the ministry, he said.

McMinn agreed that it was a significant responsibility to hold a heavy vehicle licence, especially when drivers were transporting passengers.

However, he said obtaining the licence was a minimum standard. Education was ongoing and it was the responsibility of the licence holder and their employer to maintain training.

An issue that had arisen throughout the inquest was that there appeared to be a widespread lack of knowledge about how air over hydraulic brake systems work.

Boldt read out a statement from a detective which said understanding the braking system was critical as it required the most input from a driver in an emergency situation.

Despite agreeing there appeared to be a lack of knowledge about the braking system, McMinn said a licenced driver who didn’t have this knowledge would still meet minimum standards.

The inquest continues.