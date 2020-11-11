Mayor's tattoo plan shows love for district more than skin deep

Hauraki's Mayor Toby Adams, pictured, is getting some fresh ink and the artist is Matamata-Piako District Mayor, Ash Tanner.

Toby Adams may be the first mayor in New Zealand to have his district’s logo tattooed into his skin.

But he’s got the right man for the job, with another inked-up local leader firing up his tattoo gun.

The Hauraki District mayor has organised for Ash Tanner – the mayor of the neighbouring Matamata-Piako district – to etch the Hauraki district symbol permanently onto him.

Adams told Stuff being mayor was a lonely job and wanted something to represent how proud he is of his community.

“I work hard for this community and to become the mayor and having something to remember that by is pretty cool.

“Being in this role can be quite lonely at times because you’re at the top ... it can be quite demanding and it’s very hard to please everyone.”

When facing some negativity from someone or a group of people, Adams said, it was important to remember there were many people that made up the community and there were “people out there that think you’re doing a good job.

“It’s how you treat those days,” he said.

TOM LEE/STUFF Hauraki's Mayor Toby Adams is proud of his community, so he’s getting it tattooed on him.

Adams already boasts a couple of tats, but you’re unlikely to see them beneath the mayoral chains.

“They can be discreetly hidden, so it won’t be my first.

“I have my family on the inside of my arm and on the outside it was something I got when I was young, but then got added to.

“It looks okay but it doesn’t really resemble anything.

“I’d rather have something that meant something to me, something that resembles the community.

“Ash is the artist, I’m just the whiteboard.”

Tanner is no rookie when it comes to the art, he sports tats of his own and has clocked up 32 years of experience.

“Back when I started tattooing we made the tattoo guns out of slot car motors,” Tanner said.

He said the art “clears my mind, it’s like meditation... it’s a good form of relaxation from what going on.

He estimates the tattoo will take up to three hours.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Matamata-Piako District Mayor Ash Tanner is putting his 32 years of practice to the test.

“There’s quite a bit of colour and shading in it.

“I’ll be able to make a stencil up, put it on his arm and then ink away.

“I’m looking forward to it, it should be great.

Adams has no doubt his comrade will do a good job.

“I mentioned the idea to Ash and he said he was a tattooist and would happily do it,” Adams said.

“I’m not nervous at all. He’s a talented tattooist and a good dude. I trust him.

“If they [people] don’t like it, don’t look at it.”

TOM LEE/STUFF The time and location of the Mayor’s new tattoo are yet to be revealed.

Adams said his new tattoo will be somewhere that’s easy to show if people ask to see it.

It needs to be shown “easily but without embarrassing anybody.”

It’s all in Mayor Ash’s court, Adams said.

“He’s going to do it in my office he reckons,” Adams laughed.