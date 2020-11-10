Six cars damaged after cliff collapses onto Napier car dealership

Damage to cars at Bayswater car dealership in Napier, after hillside collapses in heavy rain.

Staff moved fast to shift about 50 vehicles from a car yard after part of Napier hill collapsed due to heavy rain, flinging one car through a wall.

Owner of Bayswater car dealership on Carlyle Street, Rob Townshend, said the hillside gave way about 7pm on Monday, crushing at least six cars into each other.

“All the cars in the yard were brand-spanking new and all sold as well, but now three have been written off,” he said.

One of the cars was flung through a fence due to the impact of the landslide.

“Last night the showroom was starting to fill up with water, and I was soaked, so I thought I better go home and get changed. I had to drive back down the hill as I couldn't get in the usual way off Carlyle street, and I came in and saw a van and a Santa Fe and they had just been pushed right into each other,” Townshend said.

He said insurance would cover the damage, but said it was a disappointing situation.

Three cars have been written off at Bayswater dealership after part of Napier hill collapsed into a car yard.

“These customers have been waiting for their vehicles for a long time and stock is really hard to get around the country at the moment as there are massive shortages,” he said.

Townshend said he had been on the phone to distributors most of Tuesday, trying to find replacements for the damaged cars.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before – the hill is usually pretty stable, a lot of what’s come down is vegetation.”



Apart from six written-off cars, Townshend said the rest of the business didn't suffer any further damage, with the flooding in the showroom disappearing relatively quickly.

“It was just the sticky beaks driving around having a good old look at everything and creating waves as they drove past which caused frustration,” he said.