Wellington home shot at and targeted with Molotov cocktail amid concerns regarding gang-related crime

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a home in Miramar the day after it was targeted in a drive-by shooting, as gang-related crime continues in Wellington.

A single shot was fired at the Darlington Rd property, believed to be linked to Black Power, about 2.30am on Sunday.

A family of about four people, including two children, were understood to be home at the time.

The following night, about 12.30am on Monday, a Molotov cocktail, using a wine bottle, was set alight and thrown at a vehicle parked in the driveway of the property.

It caused a small fire which was quickly extinguished.

Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott said police were investigating the incidents and no arrests had been made yet.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact police on 105 or anonymous through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Stuff understands the suspects are believed to have gang ties.

The incidents came less than a week after another gang-related incident in Hataitai.

Stuff Police and the Armed Offenders Squad raided seven gang-linked addresses across Wellington and Upper Hutt recently.

A group of about five to seven people allegedly armed with knives and a firearm entered a home on Hamilton Rd, between Raupo and Goa streets, about 11.10pm on October 27, and made threats.

Two males, a youth and a 28-year-old, believed to have links to the Nomads gang, have been charged with aggravated burglary,

A third person, a youth, was arrested on Wednesday and charges were pending,Wescott said.

Two weeks before that incident, police raided seven gang-linked properties across Wellington, resulting in six arrests.

The operation, involving 60 police staff including the armed offenders squad, came amid growing concerns about violence and the rise of gangs in the capital. Statistics have identified nearly a third more gang members in the city compared with late in 2017.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee said police wanted to reassure the community that incidents of gang violence and intimidation were treated seriously.