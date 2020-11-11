National Party reshuffle: Judith Collins splits finance portfolio, demotes Todd Muller, Simon Bridges, and Paul Goldsmith ... read more

Christchurch Girls' High School evacuated following threats

12:27, Nov 11 2020
Christchurch Girls’ High School has been evacuated over threatening emails.
STACY SQUIRES/STUFF
A Christchurch high school has been evacuated and police are searching the school after threats were made.

Christchurch Girls’ High School principal Christine O’Neill confirmed the school had been evacuated on Wednesday after receiving three threatening emails.

The emails were “nonsensical”, she said..

As a precaution, police were searching the school and students had been evacuated.

Police said investigators were working to identify the source of the threats.

