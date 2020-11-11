Christchurch Girls' High School evacuated following threats

Christchurch Girls’ High School has been evacuated over threatening emails.

A Christchurch high school has been evacuated and police are searching the school after threats were made.

Christchurch Girls’ High School principal Christine O’Neill confirmed the school had been evacuated on Wednesday after receiving three threatening emails.

The emails were “nonsensical”, she said..

As a precaution, police were searching the school and students had been evacuated.

Police said investigators were working to identify the source of the threats.