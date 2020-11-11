No plea entered on indecent act charge

The 65-year-old was allegedly seen naked in Tongariro South Domain in TaupÅ in late September.

A 65-year-old man who was allegedly seen naked in bushes at Tongariro South Domain in Taupō has been granted interim name suppression and bailed to appear again just before Christmas.

No plea was entered for the indecent act charge arising from the incident about 10am on September 25 or a second charge relating to Auckland’s Parnell Rose Gardens on September 21.

At the time Taupō police said in a statement, that they received a report of a naked man in the park’s bushes and responded immediately.

However, the man was confronted by members of the public and fled the scene.

His car was later located and stopped on SH48 – the short highway that provides access to Whakapapa Skifield on the slopes of Mount Ruapehu.

Name suppression was not opposed by the prosecuting sergeant and the man’s lawyer requested the latest hearing date this year in order for an appointment with a urologist to be followed by further discussion with the police.

Information from the appointment later in November might result in a review of the charge, the lawyer said.

The judge in the Registrar’s Court noted it was also likely an application would be made for further name suppression closer to the reappearance date.

The 65-year-old was told to appear again at the Taupō District Court on December 23.

Outside court at an earlier appearance in Auckland, the man said he had a prostate condition which caused urinary problems and made it hard to control sudden outbursts of urine.

He said for this reason he removed some of his clothes to stop urine spraying onto his shirt and pants.