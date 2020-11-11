Mt Ruapehu crash inquest: Air-draining switch knocked during crash, mechanic says

Hannah Francis, 11, was killed in a bus crash on Mt Ruapehu in July 2018.

A mechanic who inspected a bus involved in a fatal crash says its auxiliary switch could have been accidently knocked, causing the brake’s air supply to drain.

The inquest into the death of West Auckland girl Hannah Teresa Francis continued before Coroner Brigitte Windley in Auckland on Wednesday.

Hannah died after a Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) bus overturned on Mt Ruapehu on July 28, 2018.

The Mitsubishi Fuso bus, carrying 31 passengers, went over at the nine-kilometre mark in Ōhakune Mountain Rd, which runs 17km up Mt Ruapehu to Tūroa.

READ MORE:

* Mt Ruapehu crash inquest: No 'just cause' for installing seatbelts on buses

* Mt Ruapehu bus crash inquest: Buses doing 11 trips a day, former driver says

* Ruapehu bus crash inquest: Coroner orders bus company to hand over internal report

* Mt Ruapehu bus crash inquest: Decision not to charge driver 'didn't come lightly'



Driver error has been concluded by many experts as the probable cause of the crash.

Michael Brown, of Transport Specifications Ltd, was asked to inspect the bus by the driver, who has name suppression.

Supplied Hannah Francis, pictured with dad Matthew Francis, step-mum Christina Francis and step-brothers Joshua and Caleb Dukeson.

Brown initially inspected the vehicle on August 17, 2018 and identified “several factors” that required further investigation.

An in-depth investigation was conducted on August 30.

Despite police mechanics and other experts finding no mechanical fault with the bus during their inspections, Brown said he found faults that meant the bus was non-compliant.

Brown found the auxiliary switch, which drained the air supply to brakes when switched on, made the entire brake system non-compliant with the heavy brake law.

In his evidence, Brown said the switch being inadvertently turned on was a possible cause of the crash. It was TSL’s opinion the switch could have been accidently knocked around the 11-kilometre mark on the mountain, draining the air supply to the brake system.

He said the only evidence against this theory was the location of the switch and the fact that the switch was found in the off position.

The topic of the switch has been extensively discussed during the inquest.

Earlier, counsel assisting the coroner David Boldt, had explained evidence showed there was still air in the tank that would have been drained if the switch had been accidently turned on.

This information was news to inspector Neil Forlong, who said his decision not to charge anyone in relation to the crash may have been different if he had that information at the time.

Brown said in his opinion, the buses was not appropriate for commercial use in an alpine environment.

He said this was because of the vehicle’s age and it was “verging on being classified as a vintage vehicle”.

He said the bus also had incorrect tyres that were not designed for use in a mountain environment.

Earlier on Wednesday, another mechanic, David Taylor, said he did not find anything mechanically wrong with the bus when he inspected it on August 1, 2018.

He noted a lot of damage to the bus, including to its front bumper, front panels, wipers, mirrors, windscreen, roof, interior and emergency exit doors.

He also examined the discolouring of the brakes which suggested they had been very hot.

Under cross-examination by the driver’s lawyer, Olivia Lund, Taylor was asked if he thought the bus was capable of doing the job it had.

She mentioned the evidence of former Ruapehu Alpine Lifts driver Raymond Lewis who said the buses were old and “more suitable for doing school trips in town, than up and down the mountain”.

Taylor said he had a lot of experience with that model of bus and that it appeared fit to do the job it was doing.

However, it would need to have all maintenance up to date and the driver would need to adhere to advisory speed notices and be well aware of what gears they needed to be in when descending the mountain.

“If everything is up to date and the driver adhering to what he had been advised of, yes, it could do it. But there is not a lot of leeway.

“You have not got a lot of backup if things go wrong.”

The inquest continues.