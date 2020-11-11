Mt Ruapehu crash inquest: Little 'leeway' for errors in driving bus, mechanic says

Hannah Francis, 11, was killed in a bus crash on Mt Ruapehu in July 2018.

An experienced mechanic who inspected a bus following a fatal crash says there was little “leeway” for errors in driving it.

The inquest into the death of Hannah Teresa Francis continued before Coroner Brigitte Windley in Auckland on Tuesday.

Hannah died after a Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) bus overturned on Mt Ruapehu on July 28, 2018.

The Mitsubishi Fuso bus, carrying 31 passengers, went over at the 9-kilometre mark in Ōhakune Mountain Rd, which runs 17km up Mt Ruapehu to Tūroa.

During his evidence, mechanic David Taylor said he didn’t find anything mechanically wrong with the bus when he inspected it on August 1, 2018.

Supplied Hannah Francis, pictured with dad Matthew Francis, step-mum Christina Francis and step-brothers Joshua and Caleb Dukeson.

He noted a lot of damage to the bus including to its front bumper, front panels, wipers, mirrors, windscreen, roof, interior and emergency exit doors.

He also examined the discolouring of the brakes which suggested they had been very hot.

Under cross-examination by the driver’s lawyer Olivia Lund, she asked Taylor if he thought the bus was capable of doing the job it had.

She mentioned the evidence of former Ruapehu Alpine Lifts driver, Raymond Lewis, who said the buses were old and “more suitable for doing school trips in town, than up and down the mountain”.

Taylor said he had a lot of experience with that model of bus and that it appeared fit to do the job it was doing.

However, it would need to have all maintenance up to date and the driver would need to adhere to advisory speed notices and be well aware of what gears they needed to be in when descending the mountain.

“If everything is up to date and the driver adhering to what he had been advised of, yes, it could do it. But there isn’t a lot of leeway.

“You haven’t got a lock of back up if things go wrong.”

The inquest continues.