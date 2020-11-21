Disgraced ex-cop John Dewar embroiled in finance company sacking stoush

Former detective John Dewar is facing an employment case over his work for a finance company.

A former top cop jailed for trying to cover up police rape allegations is entangled in fresh controversy after being sacked as the head of a finance company.

John Dewar​ fronted at an Employment Relations Authority meeting this month, accusing his former employer, WeCare Finance, of unjustified dismissal.

Dewar worked as managing director of the Hamilton-based finance company before being fired in June, 2019.

His employer alleges he unlawfully took company funds and has filed a complaint with police.

READ MORE:

* 10 years on: Louise Nicholas welcomes final Commission of Inquiry report response

* 'Absolutely broken': sexual violence advocate Louise Nicholas dumped by Government

* Watchdog warns 'irresponsible' lender over car loan and repossession



Dewar’s claims – and his employer’s counter-claims – were aired during a three-day hearing, with special attention given to how Dewar ran the day-to-day affairs of WeCare Finance.

Dewar, the former head of Rotorua’s CIB, was jailed for 4 ½ years in 2007 for trying to cover up alleged sexual offending against former Rotorua woman, Louise Nicholas​ by serving police in the 1980s.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF John Dewar leaves an Employment Relations Authority meeting in Hamilton.

He served 19 months of his sentence before he was paroled.

After his release, Dewar found work in the finance sector and formed associations with brokers, car dealers and vehicle repairers.

He used this industry knowledge to help set up WeCare Finance (originally named I Finance Cars and Loans) in 2015 with friends and associates who agreed to act as investors. Some of his friends had previously provided financial support to Dewar's family while he was in jail.

The authority heard that to attract business to WeCare Finance, Dewar admitted paying up to $600 in cash or cash cheques to people who referred loan applicants his way. Many of the referrals came from car salespeople but also those on Winz benefits who were anxious for there to be no record of the cash payments.

“As an assurance I gave an undertaking that I wouldn’t disclose their details that was going to effect their employment as a car salesman or a Winz benefit,” Dewar told the authority.

“From my point of view, I just wanted the deal.”

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF John Dewar, centre, was jailed for 4 1/2 years in 2007 for trying to cover up alleged sexual offending by serving police in the 1980s against former Rotorua woman, Louise Nicholas (file photo).

On other occasions, applicants would apply directly to Dewar for a loan and would be charged a brokerage fee of up to $600. As there was no external broker to pay this sum to, Dewar credited the money to his own personal loan account with WeCare Finance. An independent forensic examination found $18,600 was taken and credited to Dewar’s loan account without the knowledge and consent of company directors. Dewar said he used his loan account as a repository and the funds were later paid to those who referred business to WeCare Finance.

“I accept I was pretty liberal with the process because I had control over it,” Dewar told ERA member Robin Arthur.​

“I wasn’t personally getting any gain. I was under pressure from ... the board to get results. I did that in a way that obviously exposed me personally to risk.”

The same investigation found evidence of company funds being deposited into Dewar’s own personal bank account.

Forensic accountant Dennis Parsons​ was hired by the company’s board to investigate its accounts.

Dewar’s practice of “no strings attached” cash payments, where no receipts or documentation were kept, meant WeCare Finance could not satisfy some of its legal requirements, Parsons said.

STUFF Forensic accountant Dennis Parsons was hired by WeCare Finance to examine its financial records (file photo).

“What I call the cash society, in a lot of cases they are avoiding income tax and a corporate which is a licensed finance provider must not risk their business activities by supporting people who may be avoiding taxes from the state.”

When cash funds are in the possession of an employee, and no records are kept, it should be regarded as a “red flag” for potential dishonesty, Parsons told the authority.

Following Dewar’s dismissal, Parsons broadened his investigation into WeCare Finance’s books. He was later instructed to file a complaint on behalf of the company with police.

Parsons is unsure if police have acted on the complaint despite receiving it in May this year.

“The comments made at the time were that there was a substantial backlog of work, and they would look at it and contact the company,” he said.

WeCare Finance director and shareholder Jim Ellis initially invested $200,000 in the company. After six months that investment grew to $2 million as the company experienced rapid growth and needed more funds.

Tom Lee/STUFF John Dewar worked as managing director of WeCare Finance before he was dismissed in June, 2019.

Ellis said the new finance company represented a “great investment” and was also a way to support Dewar.

“[The business] was to give John [Dewar] an opportunity to get a higher income and potentially improve his financial situation because he had spent a lot defending himself prior to be incarcerated,” Ellis said.

Prior to his dismissal, Dewar’s salary was about $120,000 plus car expenses.

Dewar, himself a former director, said other directors and shareholders frequently reminded him of the “great service” they were giving him by putting him in charge of the company. However, they showed little interest in the company beyond its profits.

“I would feel a bit like I was the dog that was rescued from the pound, I had to be forever faithful for them saving me and it wasn’t that way at all,” Dewar said.

“These people didn’t come in to help me. They saw an opportunity to make money.”

The decision to sack Dewar was made by WeCare Finance’s board chairman and independent director, Peter De Luca.​

Dewar’s responses to the allegations put to him failed to account for the company’s money, De Luca told the authority.

“I certainly believed [his actions] amounted to very serious misconduct and misappropriation of company money and dismissal was justified.”

Dewar’s wife, Louise,​ also gave evidence at the hearing, saying she and her husband were left distraught by Dewar’s sacking.

“I guess our worry was would he get another job at his age,” she said.

Arthur reserved his determination and will issue it in writing.