Driver who killed both herself and a teenage driver had tramadol, codeine and paracetamol in her blood

Charlotte-Rose Mary Eliza Ware was 17 when she was killed in a car crash last year.

A woman who flew into the country before crashing into and killing a Waikato teenager in an oncoming car had tramadol, codeine and paracetamol in her blood.

While the levels were consistent with normal use, in a just-released report into the deaths of both drivers Coroner Matthew Bates said the pain medication would have exacerbated her fatigue during the journey.

About 7.45am on an autumn morning last year, Charlotte-Rose Mary Eliza Ware, 17, was driving to school when Sandra Edith Webb, 66 - who had rented a car and began a five-hour drive in the early hours of the morning - crossed the centre line into Charlotte's car with “disastrous consequences”.

Webb had flown in from Australia earlier in the day.

“The Serious Crash Unit investigated the incident and found that the combination of a very long journey, limited rest and sleep, and the sedating effects of the medications detected in Ms Webb’s system, indicated that Ms Webb was likely fatigued prior to the collision,” the report said.

Bates said he had received a latter from Ware’s mother Kim Davis-Ware raising the issue of driver fatigue, in particular drivers arriving from overseas.

“Her concerns are valid, and the risks associated with fatigued drivers are real,” Bates said.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Charlotte-Rose’s car ended up in a deep ditch on the side of the road after the impact.

Davis-Ware had also raised her concerns to Stuff over the death of her “social butterfly” daughter.

Bates said warnings on commonly-used pain medicines about the risk of operating vehicles are there “for good reason”.

“The consumption of sedative medication, particularly several types in combination, combined with control of a motor vehicle increases the risk of disastrous consequences,” he said.

“When driver fatigue is combined with the consumption of sedating medications the risk of disastrous consequences is amplified, as tragically demonstrated in the present case.”

SUPPLIED Charlotte-Rose Mary Eliza Ware was her mother’s only child and the family’s only grandchild.

Bates said the Transport Agency has actively sought to educate the public of the potential dangers, and has actively tried to counter the “common myth that coffee, fresh air or music help combat fatigue”.

“Despite this it appears that medication-related substance impairment remains an under-recognised road safety issue,” Bates said.

He also referenced research that has found shift workers are six times more likely to die in a motor vehicle accident due to fatigue than the rest of the population.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff The green vehicle being driven by Australian Sandra Edith Webb was travelling south when it crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the north bound vehicle.

Additionally, Bates said the analysis found few short-term visitors who crash on New Zealand roads do so within the first few days of arrival.

“Fatigue as a contributing factor in crashes was shown to be at similar levels between overseas license holders and New Zealand drivers.”

Bates said the widespread availability and use of some pain medications meant it was “highly unlikely” warnings on packages were always considered, and that there is “no practical means of ensuring consumers are referred to these warnings at point of purchase, or each time they consume the medication”.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Police inspect the scene of the double fatal motor vehicle accident between Otorohanga and Te Awamutu.

However, he said he was reassured that the agency is developing professional development modules for clinicians to ensure consumers are advised correctly, and by changes to the drugged driver regime being considered by Parliament, which may include roadside testing.

“Such tests may capture driving while under the influence of illicit drugs, as well as prescribed medicines, including over the counter medications with sedating effects."

Bates also warned drivers to be mindful of fatigue.

Warning signs including restlessness, frequent blinking, yawning, excessive speed changes, braking too late, centreline drift and drowsiness.