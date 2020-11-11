Puppy peppered with air rifle pellets near Hamilton is on road to recovery but shooter still not found

The puppy Sia was shot more than 10 times with an air gun.

A puppy shot more than 10 times with an air rifle in Waikato has had surgery and is now recovering well.

Sia was found in Whatawhata, near Hamilton, with wounds to her head, legs and body late last month.

She is now in the care of the SPCA, which is pleased with how she is recovering.

A spokeswoman said she had surgery and three pellets were removed. She was also desexed at the same time.

“We are thrilled, as puppies who are shot in the head don’t often survive.”

Sia is in foster care and once she is ready she will be put up for adoption, but the SPCA wants to make sure she has time to recover and get over the trauma of being shot.

When Sia was first rescued, Waikato District Council animal control team leader Tracey Oakes said the nature and location of the wounds suggest the dog was tied up before being shot.

“We received reports of a stray dog living under someone’s cabin on Māori Point Rd, in Whatawhata.

“When we went to the property we found a young female pup, less than 3 months old, with [air rifle] pellets in her face and muzzle, and other wounds to her head.”

Animal control is appealing for information.

“We have told nearby residents so that they can keep a close eye on their pets, because we would hate to see this happening to another animal.

“We are also asking for people to let us know if they have any information that may help us find who is responsible for this cruelty, so that we can pass it on to the relevant authorities.”

The person who inflicted the injuries to Sia has not been found.