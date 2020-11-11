Horticulture job inquiries 'trickling in', but some Kiwi workers 'unproductive' and 'unreliable'

A lack of fruit prickers has plagued the horticulture sector for years, even before the pandemic.

Horticulture job applications are rising, but there are concerns some students and holidaymakers taking on the work are not up to the challenge.

The New Zealand horticulture industry is concerned billions of dollars could be at risk as Covid-19 restrictions block international workers arriving in the country.

A push for Kiwis to take these places has had some success, but some fruit growers say workers are unproductive, unreliable or unmotivated.

Growers are calling for the Government to open the borders to seasonal workers from low-risk countries such as Vanuatu.

READ MORE:

* Strawberry farm anticipates losing one-third of its crops due to lack of pickers ​

* Plea for Central Otago locals to work and provide beds to plug labour gap

* Thousands of jobs go begging because unemployed Kiwis won't take them



Darien McFadden, owner of Strawberry Fields near Hamilton, said media exposure had increased job inquiries from New Zealanders.

The workforce on his orchard would usually be 20 to 30 per cent overseas workers.

However, many of the Kiwis who had taken their place were “unproductive and unmotivated”.

“You’re getting a lot of students, holidaymakers and older people. They are trying to help, but they are not trained and some of them are not motivated.”

Supplied/Stuff Strawberry Fields owner Darien McFadden says he is getting applications from people have a “happy-go-lucky type attitude”.

He recently hired six workers from Waikato University who were “not experienced or dedicated”.

Pickers are paid depending on output, and the group were picking the equivalent of $11.50 an hour, bumped up to $18.90 to meet the adult minimum wage.

Experienced workers could make up to $40 an hour, he said.

While core staff could pick 40kg of berries an hour, new students were picking 10kg, he said.

“They are trying hard, but they have a happy-go-lucky type attitude, a holiday attitude, whereas the people on a working holiday visa, they’re here to pick.”

JO MCKENZIE-MCLEAN/STUFF Summerfruit NZ chairman and chief executive of Cromwell-based orchard 45 South Tim Jones says stone fruit producers in Central Otago are worried about labour shortages this harvesting season. (Video first published August 28, 2020)

McFadden said the impact would see output fall by a third compared to last year.

“That’s a cost that growers will have to absorb. It's a huge concern throughout the horticulture area.”

James Dicey, owner of Grape Vision Ltd in Cromwell, said there was a “steady trickle” of people seeking work, but many pulled out at the last minute or did not last long – one recently quitting after little more than a week.

“We’re considering people we would never usually consider normally.”

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Grape Vision Ltd general manager James Dicey says he has needed to employ 70 workers to replace the productivity of 20 from Vanuatu.

Many of his usual workforce came from Vanuatu through the supplementary seasonal employment scheme.

He was able to retain 16 of them through Government extensions and expansions to the scheme announced in September for overseas workers already in the country.

Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi has so far ruled out re-establishing the scheme for overseas workers, and Dicey said he wanted the Government to allow workers to be allowed to return safely.

Summerfruit New Zealand chairman and chief executive of Cromwell-based orchard 45 South, Tim Jones said there was more interest from Kiwis, especially students.

However, many only wanted to work up until Christmas, while the peak cherry harvest is in mid-January.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Summerfruit New Zealand chairman Tim Jones is paying big bonuses to get workers to stay for an entire season.

There was “no doubt” new employees would not be as productive as those usually bought in from countries like Vanuatu, he said.

In mid-January his operation would need up to 450 pickers and 125 people in the pack house.

While positions were filling up, he was “nervous” about how many would show up, and his company is offering bonuses for workers who stay the whole season.

Supplied Cantabrian Robert Doig enjoyed a spell pruning vines over winter.

But Cantabrian Robert Doig, 31, who took a break from his usual job as an auto industry electrician to prune vines in Omihi and Waipara in North Canterbury between June and August, said Kiwis were hard workers.

Doig worked in the field alongside 10 other New Zealanders, and while they lacked experience compared to the Vanuatuans, he said they worked just as hard and showed up come rain, hail or shine.

“They were really keen, wanted to make some money and I think they were using it to fill in a bit of time, as I was.”

He said once the Kiwis knew what they were doing they would push each other to pick more.

“They definitely weren’t slacking. Everyone’s got their own speed, some days were better than others.”

Doig loved the opportunity to get outside away from his usual workshop and said he would take another job in horticulture.

“I have no problems going back if I want a break. It was a really good change just being outdoors and getting that sort of a feeling, you can’t describe it compared to an office.”