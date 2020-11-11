Auckland man does CPR for about 40 minutes after finding body in Albert Park

Emergency services were called to Princes St near Albert Park just before noon on November 2. (File photo)

An artist performed CPR for about 40 minutes after coming across the body of a man in central Auckland’s Albert Park.

Emergency services were called to the park at 11.50am on November 2 to a sudden death.

Rhys Davies, 44, who creates art as Rhysasaurous Rex, was walking his guide dog Bear when he found Raymond Luo “lying down” on a steep bank.

For a moment he thought Luo was sunbathing but then noticed he was not moving.

Discovering he was not breathing, Davies assessed Luo’s airway and circulation.

Luo “really wasn’t good”, he said.

After starting CPR, Davies flagged down a passing runner, who took over compressions.

Davies was able to run and stop a police car nearby for more help.

He then resumed CPR while the runner went to the nearby Pullman Hotel for a defibrillator. The officer also had a small one in his car, Davies said.

Rhysasaurous Rex/Supplied Part of Albert Park cordoned off after Raymond Luo’s body was found.

He performed CPR for what he felt was about 40 minutes before St John arrived.

Davies continued breathing for Luo between shocks from the defibrillator.

“We tried as much as we could.”

Although it was unclear how Luo died, Davies thought it might have been from a fall.

“His right foot had slid slightly down the bank and the way his cellphone had fallen it looks like he was looking at directions.”

Rhysasaurous Rex/Supplied Rhys Davies, who performed CPR on Raymond Luo, thinks he might have died from a fall.

Stuff understands Luo was on his way to jury service at the time of the incident.

Davies had attended Luo’s funeral on the North Shore on Monday and reflected Luo had a “massive, giant heart”.

A Givealittle page has been set up by Dr Jacky Lam, founder of Smile Dental, to support Luo’s wife, Flora, and their two daughters, aged 2 and 1 month old.

As of November 11, it had raised a total of $38,830.

A police spokeswoman said the death had been referred to the coroner and there were no suspicious circumstances.