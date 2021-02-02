It's finally going .... Mataura to be rid of hazardous substance

Tonnes of a hazardous substance sitting in a Mataura warehouse will be moved to the New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Limited (NZAS) site at Tiwai Point where it will be stored in containers.

The news has been welcomed by Mataura resident Laurel Turnbull, who has been fighting for the removal of the ouvea premix since 2014.

A minute from Alternate Environment Judge Laurie Newhook, which was released on Tuesday, says he was pleased to announce that agreement has been reached by the parties in this case to fast-track the removal of aluminium by-product material (ouvea premix) from the old Mataura paper mill site.

The premix, a class six hazardous substance, produces toxic ammonia gas if it gets wet and the mill it is stored in is next to the Mataura River.

The expedited removal process is under way now and is expected to be completed by the end of April, subject to weather and availability of equipment, the minute says.

The by-product is being transported to the New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Limited (NZAS) site at Tiwai Point where it will be stored in containers. The Crown has provided an indemnity to NZAS for certain losses it could incur through the storage of the material.

“I consider that the agreement will give Mataura residents peace of mind, freeing them from anxiety about the risk of water from the river impacting the material,’’ Newhook said in the minute.

He understood that in time, the material would be exported.

“I believe the agreement offers twin benefits of protecting the wellbeing of Southland's people and its waterways.’’

Robyn Edie/Stuff Laurel Turnbull of Mataura, who has been fighting since 2016 to have the ouvea premix removed form

Sort out the Dross spokesperson Laurel Turnbull was emotional when she heard of the deal on Tuesday.

”It’s almost too good to be true,'’ she said.

”It's just wonderful.’’

She had fought for the premix’s removal since 2014, when it was first discovered in the mill.

New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter (NZAS) confirmed on Tuesday it would move the remaining ouvea premix currently stored at Mataura’s former paper to its Tiwai plant, where it would be stored as it awaited processing and export.

NZAS chief executive and site general manager Stew Hamilton said: “While NZAS does not own this material, we will remove it from the paper mill site and deliver a solution in the best interests of the community. After discussion with the local and national governments, we will provide safe storage at NZAS to resolve this long standing issue for our Southland community.”

The material would be stored in watertight shipping containers and kept on a hardstand at the smelter at Tiwai Point.

Removal from the paper mill had already begun and would take eight to 12 weeks to move.

The material would then be processed at NZAS by third party contractors before being shipped to an industrial end-user overseas.

Gore District Council chief executive Steve Parry, who has been at the forefront in trying to get rid of the premix from Matuara, said he was elated for the people of the town.

“It’s been a nightmare that refused to go away and now we to look forward to seeing it all gone in a few months.”

He expected it to be a “pretty good winter” for Mataura.

“Rather than the darkened skies of the last few years there’s bright skies ahead and this dreadful public health threat will be a thing of the past.”

The Tiwai smelter was the only logical place for it because it had a license to store it, Parry said.

The agreement is the outcome of negotiations between parties, facilitated by Newhook on behalf of the Environment Court, following legal action brought by the Environmental Defence Society to determine ownership and responsibility for removing the ouvea premix.

Environmental Defence Society chief executive Gary Taylor said it had brought proceedings because it considered that NZAS was responsible for the continued safe handling of the premix which posed significant health and environmental risks if it got wet.

The current storage facility in the old paper mill was prone to flooding, Taylor said.

“This was a complex negotiation that was time consuming and challenging. While it’s our position that a small environmental group like EDS should not have been required to take on the biggest mining company in the world to see it face up to its environmental responsibilities, we are pleased with the outcome.”

He thanked NZAS and Rio Tinto for helping to get a solution.

The Ministry for the Environment (MfE) and NZAS will share the additional costs required to accelerate the removal of material from the Mataura site. Each will contribute 50 per cent.

A court-assisted mediation was held in Invercargill between New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) and the Environmental Defence Society on October 16.

The society filed declaration proceedings in the Christchurch Environment Court in July concerning the storage of the premix, which is a class-6 hazardous substance that releases ammonia gas if it gets wet.

The proceedings determined whether NZAS was responsible for removing the premix, and only concerned the premix being stored at Mataura, not at other sites in Southland.

“I am satisfied this agreement takes proper account of the history of the material being stored at Mataura, and the urgent need to remove it for the benefit of our environment and Mataura residents.

“I am assured that the health and safety of communities and of contractors involved in the removal of the material from Tiwai and its storage at Tiwai, are upper most in the minds of the parties in reaching this agreement.’’

Newhook said this was a stand-alone agreement to resolve the current situation and is not related to any agreement on the smelter's future or remediation of Tiwai Point.

Former NZ First list MP Mark Patterson started a petition at Mataura and presented it to the Environment Select committee last year.

Gore District Council chief executive Steve Parry brokered a deal between affected parties to start removing the premix from the mill in 2019, and removal began at the rate of one or two truckloads a week in October.

After flooding threatened the mill building in February, Parry brokered an urgent deal to fast-track the removal of the premix, but that was scuppered several days later when Rio Tinto backed out of the hand-shake deal.

Taha Asia Pacific stored 10,000 tonnes of ouvea premix in the former paper mill, and another 10,000 in warehouses in Invercargill before it went into liquidation in 2016.

In December the following year, liquidators formally disclaimed the premix, leaving the Government, local councils and landlords to find a solution for its disposal.

People have been vocal about getting the substance out of Mataura and that went into over-drive when the February floods, earlier this year, meant the Mataura River, that runs adjacent to the mill, rose rapidly.

There were concerns then that the river might breach the mill.