Dog survives six days on coastal island after running away scared on Guy Fawke's night

Ann Hurring's dog Ruby went missing after being spooked by fireworks. She was found a week later stuck on an island off the coast of a New Plymouth beach.

Spooked by fireworks exploding in the sky above, Ruby the dog ran, and ran, and ran, ending up stranded on an island at a New Plymouth beach.

The 5-year-old labrador-cross was so terrified of the noise she bolted four kilometres from her Bulkeley Tce home to Back Beach – an area she'd rarely been to.

Terrified of water, she reached the Motuotamatea/Snapper Rock by walking to it at low tide, but when the tide came in she was stuck and unable to swim to shore.

Owner Ann Hurring was working at the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre near her home when Ruby escaped about 8pm on November 5. She came home to find two doors pushed open and Ruby nowhere to be seen.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Ann Hurring's dog Ruby ran more than four kilometres from her home, ending up at a beach she rarely visits.

“I came home, and she'd bashed and pushed the doors open,” she said.

Ruby had also jumped their six-foot fence in a state of panic.

“She's frightened of fireworks, thunder, anything loud she’ll run a mile from.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Ruby spent six days stuck on the island but is now recovering from the dehydration and foot wounds she suffered.

In the pitch black and pouring rain, Hurring went running through the streets of New Plymouth calling Ruby's name and contacted the pound, but was unable to find her.

“I had just about the whole of New Plymouth looking for her.”

She was told Ruby had been seen on Brooklands Rd, so had moved her search efforts into Vogeltown, but was still unable to find her.

But almost a week later, while slowly losing hope that Ruby would ever be found, Hurring was shocked to receive a phone call from the dog pound.

Ruby had been found on Snapper Rock, one of the Sugar Loaf Islands.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Beach walker Ray Peterson found Ruby on Snapper Rock, one of the Sugar Loaf Islands that sit just off New Plymouth's Back Beach.

“I cried tears of relief.”

Beach Rd resident Ray Paterson was going for his morning walk along Back Beach at 7.30am on November 11 when he heard barking coming from the island.

“I thought that's unusual because there was no one around," he said.

Unable to see anything or reach the island because of high tide, he came back at about 10.30am when it was low and walked to the rock to investigate.

He climbed up the rock face to the bush line, where he saw Ruby cowering 10 metres away, frail and injured. But he didn't want to get too close in case she was aggressive.

“She stopped barking when I reached her.”

The 70-year-old initially called police as he thought a fisherman could be in trouble around the other side of the island, and the dog was alerting him, but he didn’t get a response.

He then realised she had been there for some time.

“It was very thirsty because it was licking the rocks."

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Hurring couldn't believe it when she was told Ruby had been found.

Instead, Paterson called the dog pound and workers then completed the hazardous rescue, plucking Ruby from the rock and carrying her back to land as the tide rolled in.

There were concerns for Ruby's health, as she was severely dehydrated, had cuts on her paws and had developed a limp.

But only two days after being rescued, she was recovering well and Hurring had called Paterson to thank him for finding her.

“She was so weak she couldn't stand,” Hurring said.

“It's quite an amazing story really.”

Hurring said she would be writing a petition to try to ban the public sale of fireworks and had a message for people who continued to set them off.

“Think twice. It's not just about us, is it? It's horrendous we have to suffer this every year."