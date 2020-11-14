'It's such an exciting day from the very moment you wake up': Thousands revel in the social appeal of a scorching day at the NZ Cup

Sarah Welch and Sophie Holland won a package for the NZ Cup that included a helicopter flight into Riccarton Park.

For Sarah Welch, an Instagram comment won her a dream day at the Riccarton Park races.

She won a paid-for package put on by The Carlton Bar and the Head Rush hair salon that included hair and makeup, a champagne breakfast, and a helicopter flight to the races.

Welch, 21, got to share her prize with friend Sophie Holland, 20.

The pair were among the thousands who attended Riccarton's thoroughbred races on a blistering hot Canterbury day. Some 15,000 tickets were sold and MetService reported temperatures over 25 degrees.

The on-track action was equally impressive as the weather, with the 157th New Zealand Cup ending in a photo finish between Dragon Storm and Lincoln King.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Meesha Lacey reacts after her horse finished 4th.

“It's such an exciting day from the very moment you wake up, you get ready, there's such an excitement that builds,” Welch said.

“It brings lots of people from all over New Zealand together so you see friends from different cities and different [Universities].”

That sentiment was shared by Millie Clark and Ilaria Earl, who both spent the day socialising with friends they had not seen for a long time.

Steven Walton/Stuff Sarah Welch, 21, left, and friend Sophie Holland, 20, won an all-expenses-paid New Zealand Cup package.

"There's lots of girls who I knew in high school who are about five years younger than me who’ve I've seen today," Earl said. “It's been awesome catching up with them and just seeing old people and old friends again."

Clark said it was awesome to catch-up with people she had not seen for ages. “Good to see everyone here, nice day, nice weather, good to watch a few horses race," she said.

The event was sprawling with people. Some opted for the trackside views, while others searched for any piece of rent-free shade.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff From left-to-right: Brodie Archer, Sarah Davies, Reon Goodwillie and Sally Goldsmith, who said she's only missed two New Zealand Cup days in the past 30 years.

There was also an area for the day's fashion, complete with a catwalk, as punters vied for the titles of best dressed man and woman.

Sasha Garner had travelled from Auckland to enter the competition. “I’m quite a creative, I thoroughly enjoy the process of creating an outfit from scratch," she said.

Many members hosted their get-togethers – complete with bubbles – from the comfort of the temporary car park, which was mostly shaded. Some had marquees pitched, while others setup temporary bars.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Zack Rumble entered the day's fashion competition.

Most men were jacketless as the sun scorched.

Riccarton Park chief executive Tim Mills said the weather was a “perfect Canterbury spring day”.

“You can’t order that, you can't organise it, you can only pray for it, and sometimes it's delivered,” Mills said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Sasha Garner travelled from Auckland for raceday at Riccarton.

Tickets sold out on Thursday this week, with 15,000 expected to show up, he said. Mills put the popularity down to people wanting to put Covid-19 behind them and “get out and have some fun".

“I kept saying to people there's one thing I know after a disaster, New Zealanders want to get out and put it behind them and have a party."

Canterbury police were happy with the day too.

Superintendent Lane Todd said there was one arrest for trespass and six people removed from the venue due to intoxication. He described the day as “well-organised and well-managed”.