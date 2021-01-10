Work and Income pays out millions in whiteware costs to Kiwis in need

Whiteware is a major cost for those living on the poverty line in NZ.

Millions of dollars in Government cash was approved in advance whiteware payments for those on the poverty line in New Zealand last year.

And while the numbers may be good news for Fisher and Paykel - which holds an exclusive provide and service deal with the Ministry for Social Development – many beneficiaries turn to less scrupulous lenders when their interest free credit runs out, Hamilton Budgeting Advisory Trust manager Tony Agar says.

Work and Income offers those in need hardship assistance for whiteware costs and repairs and the overall cost for the year ending September 30, 2020, was $21,083,283.82.

This help can be granted in two methods: the advance payment of benefit and recoverable assistance payment.

READ MORE:

* Cost of hardship grants rise sharply as Government accused of working on the margins

* Low-income people turning to loan sharks because 'they're nicer'

* Half a million Kiwis owe $1.5 billion to Ministry of Social Development



Both options are non-taxable, interest-free, recoverable financial assistance to meet essential immediate needs.

However, this amount can quickly add up. A person in Auckland city has amassed $3010 for five grants in the same time period.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton Budgeting Advisory Trust manager Tony Agar said once people reach their maximum advancement they tend to go to more expensive loan options.

As people reach their advancement limit, which is decided upon on individual cases, Agar sees clients getting into more and more debt.

“The Work and Income advances are interest free, so that is one of the advantages of doing it through Work and Income.

“But once they get to a certain amount, and they find they can’t get any more advances, they start turning to finance or credit contracts for goods as well and that is the one that tends to be the problem, they find they can’t make those repayments.”

He said with Work and Income debts for advances for washing machines, refrigerators and those sorts of goods, budgeting services can normally advocate for the clients to get a reduction in the weekly payment.

Supplied Table One: Number and amount of Advance payments of benefit and Recoverable Assistance Payments approved for whiteware during the period October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020, by region.

“It is an issue when you think it is coming out of their benefits, they do have to pay it back, so already a lot of them are on the borderline and once they start having to pay these advances that does have an effect on them.”

Agar said most of the time Work and Income will refer them to a budget service, for them to see if they can afford to take out those advances.

“Work and Income do take into account what the goods are and whether it is an essential item, so they do have a list of things, so they do, not just whiteware, but things like car repairs if it’s essential.

“It’s like everybody else, if we go and buy something we have to pay it back or pay for it. It’s about making people take responsibility for purchasing those goods otherwise it would be a free for all.”

Supplied Table Two: List of the 10 clients with the highest amounts approved for whiteware during the period October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020, by region and number of grants

Ministry of Social Development group GM commercial operations Karen Dawson said the ministry holds a contract with Fisher and Paykel Ltd to supply whiteware to clients.

“This is to ensure clients who apply for assistance receive a high quality appliance at a reasonable cost, with a two-year warranty.”

This means a client must purchase the specified goods and services from Fisher and Paykel.

“Fisher and Paykel performed the best overall in an open competitive tender process, meeting our requirements to improve the quality and cost of whiteware to clients.”

The tender was won in 2018 and runs through to September with two rights of renewal of two years each.

“It has a national framework to support nationwide product distribution and installation, and an extensive service network providing 24/7 customer support.”