Move over planes - runners and walkers set to take over Hamilton Airport runway

Runners will take to the runway at Hamilton Airport for a 5km fun run organised by Fairfield Rotary club in March.

On your marks, get set.... take off.

Hamilton Airport is set to give walkers and runners a chance to test their take off speed by opening their runway for a charity race event.

Run the Runway is an inaugural event for the Fairfield Rotary club as a fundraiser to support their charity work including Hospice Nepal.

Organiser Mike Cahill heard of the idea through a rotary friend in Mosgiel.

“It’s something we have not done before. Rotary is struggling to raise funds for the charities we have supported over the years.

“So we had to come up with a different way to skin the cat so to speak, with more and more people trying to raise money for charities.”

The event will allow people to run or walk the Hamilton’s airport runway, which up and back is around five kilometres.

It will be held on March 14, 2021, starting at 7.15am.

“We have a window. The first flight out on the Sunday is at 7.10am and the first one in is 10.10am.”

Therefore, participants have an hour to complete the race, or they will get picked up by a support vehicle.

Run the Runway is about five kilometres and will be run in between flights at Hamilton Airport.

“All participants will receive a special medal from Davy Engravers, and we are hoping for a really family fun atmosphere,” Cahill said.

The event is one of only two of its kind in New Zealand, and one of only four in the Southern Hemisphere, the others being in Australia and South Africa.

The overall race winner will receive a free flight over Hamilton, courtesy of the Kiwi Balloon Company.

The event is limited to 600 participants.

Entries cost $30 for an adult, $80 for a family of two adults and two children – those under 16 will have to be accompanied by an adult and $100 for a team of four.

Mobility scooters, wheelchairs and strollers are allowed, with babies or toddlers in prams not requiring a ticket.

People can enter at www.runtherunway.org.