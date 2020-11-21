Man fell asleep while driving before fatal crash, killing himself and a friend

A Christchurch man may have been awake for 24 hours when he crashed on SH7, killing himself and his passenger, a coroner says.

A Christchurch man who hadn’t slept for up to 24 hours was in the same condition as someone more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he collided head-on with a truck, killing himself and his friend. Sam Sherwood reports.

Kamalpreet Singh had been awake for up to 19 hours when he got behind the wheel and drove 200 kilometres through the night.

Singh had worked until 12.30am on March 28, 2017, before picking up his friend’s sister and her 7-year-old son from the airport to save them having to get a taxi, which would cost about $600. Also in the car was Singh's friend, Lovepreet Singh.

The pair were in Springs Junction for only a short time, drinking about half a coffee before deciding to return home. Kamalpreet Singh, who had then been awake for up to 24 hours, was supposed to start work at 2pm.

By 8.10am, the 23-year-old was asleep when his white Nissan Sunny drifted across the centreline and into the path of a truck on State Highway 7, near Culverden, killing him and his friend instantly.

Three years on, a coroner has ruled driver fatigue was the cause of the crash and has called on the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) to keep educating people about the risks of driver fatigue.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Kamalpreet Singh's car drifted across the centreline into the path of a truck on State Highway 7, in North Canterbury, killing him and his passenger

Late-night trip to help a friend

Kamalpreet Singh, who moved to New Zealand from India about 15 months before his death, met Lovepreet Singh, 19, on the teen’s first day of work at City Cleaning Services in Christchurch. The men, who were both of Sikh faith, bonded immediately.

About 8pm on March 27, Kamalpreet Singh received a call from his friend Kamaljit Pandher, who lived in Springs Junction – a two-and-a-half-hour drive north of the city.

Pandher asked if Singh could collect her sister, Sandeep Kaur, from Christchurch Airport, so she wouldn’t have to get a taxi.

Singh, who was working until 12.30am, said he could pick Kaur up after work. He and his friend arrived at the airport about 2am.

He was stopped by police about 10 minutes later on Bealey Ave for speeding. He was breath-tested and passed.

Police said he was compliant and apologetic and was let off with a warning. No-one in the car mentioned anything about their travel plans.

SUPPLIED Kamalpreet Singh, 23, was killed when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed on State Highway 7, near Culverden, on March 28, 2017.

The group then went to a nearby petrol station before going to an Indian café. They left the café about 3am.

Kaur and her son slept for most of the trip in the back of the car. Kaur told police she woke about 5am near Culverden, and the men were “joking around and both very active”.

She fell asleep again and next woke up when they arrived at Springs Junction about 6.30am. She believed Kamalpreet Singh drove most of the way.

“I would describe Kamalpreet’s driving as fast and sometimes overtaking vehicles,” she told police.

Pandher met the group at the local café. She offered the Singhs food, but they said they’d already eaten. She said he did not seem tired. Kamalpreet Singh joked with her about how far Springs Junction was from Christchurch, while Lovepreet Singh said it was his first “holiday” away since arriving in Christchurch six months earlier.

Pandher made them coffees, but they drank only half before Kamalpreet Singh said he was due to start work again at 2pm. The pair left Springs Junction about 6.40am.

Fatal collision on return home

Pandher asked them to text her when they got home. Kamalpreet Singh texted her at 7.44am to say they were about 100km away. He also made a brief phone call at 7.49am.

By 8.10am, the pair were travelling along Mouse Point Rd, about 5km north of Culverden. Their car was the last in a row of three or four vehicles travelling south. Thick fog limited visibility to about 50 metres.

A laden truck and trailer unit was travelling north in the opposing lane. The truck was driven by experienced truck driver Edwin Aranui, who was moving pallets of flour from Christchurch to Auckland.

Supplied Lovepreet Singh, 19, had lived in New Zealand for six months before the crash.

After the line of cars passed Aranui’s truck, he saw a white car about 20-30m behind the car in front of it. The white car was coming into his truck’s lane “like he was pulling out to pass or something”.

The car, which was not indicating, was travelling about 95kmh.

Aranui moved his truck to the left, but the car kept coming towards the fog line painted at the left of his northbound lane.

He then “went for the gap”, swerving to his right.

“I saw the passenger sit up in the car like [he] just woke up when the car was about 10m away from me.”

Both men died at the scene. Aranui was shaken but uninjured

Serious crash unit Senior Constable JB McIntyre said it was “more than probable” that both men had fallen asleep.

There was no evidence of pre-impact braking from the Nissan, and neither vehicle involved was found to have any mechanical faults.

McIntyre’s report identified five hallmarks that a crash was fatigue-related, including a car leaving the road or drifting across the centreline, a driver not attempting to brake or swerve to avoid the collision, and the passenger being asleep.

Coroner Mary-Anne Borrowdale said it was unclear when Kamalpreet Singh last slept.

“The strong possibility exists that by 8am on March 28, he had been awake and either working or driving since early March 27, around 24 hours before.”

Sleep Clinic director Dr Alex Bartle told Stuff studies showed 24 hours without sleep was the equivalent of being twice the legal alcohol limit.

Such drivers have slower reaction times and are more likely to fall asleep.

“Often when we're driving down a motorway, 4 or 5 in the morning, the roads are pretty clear there, particularly going out into the country [and] you're going to lose focus briefly.

“You won't even know you're doing it ... and that's the danger, we think we're OK, but in fact we're drifting in and out of consciousness.”

A passenger falling asleep beside the driver can also have an impact, Bartle said.

“Their regular, slow, deep breathing that they're doing when they're falling asleep seems to resonate to the driver. So if the passenger is falling asleep it's more likely that the driver will also feel a bit more drowsy."

Bartle recommended people take a break for every two or three hours they drove. He said a 1 to 20-minute nap was “fantastically restorative” and could have saved both men’s lives.

"I'm sure most of the time he'd get away with it, the problem is that we get away with these things, so we think it's OK.

“He was trying to oblige people, being a good citizen but actually putting himself and everybody else in danger.”

Borrowdale said driver fatigue was a significant contributing cause of road deaths and injuries in New Zealand. In 2019, there were 17 fatal crashes (6 per cent of all fatal crashes) and 85 serious injury crashes (4 per cent of all serious injury crashes) where driver fatigue was identified as a contributing factor, down from 28 fatalities and 139 serious injuries in 2018. In 2006 there were 44 fatalities.

NZTA discontinued its campaign on driver fatigue in 2018, saying work would continue through a “targeted” educational approach rather than widespread advertising.

Borrowdale hoped NZTA would keep educating people about the risks of driver fatigue, and not let past efforts “fall away”.

NZTA senior manager of road safety Fabian Marsh said the agency’s changed its approach to focus on higher-risk groups like shift workers and their employers to help them recognise signs of fatigue.

“Speed and fatigue can also be a lethal combination. The faster you drive, the less time you have to react to the unexpected, and when you’re tired, fatigue slows your reactions,” Marsh said.